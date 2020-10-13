Ohio High School Football Poll

DIVISION I
1, Pickerington Central (15) 7-0 173
2, West Chester Lakota West 7-0 145
3, Lakewood St. Edward (2) 6-1 127
4, Dublin Coffman (1) 7-0 122
5, Clayton Northmont 7-0 102
6, Mentor 6-1 97
7, Cincinnati Princeton 6-1 54
8, Springfield 6-1 53
9, Cincinnati St. Xavier 5-2 41
10, Pickerington North 6-1 21
Others receiving 12 or more points: Euclid 16.
DIVISION II
1, Akron Hoban (16) 5-0 171
2, Toledo Central Catholic 4-0 133
3, Avon 6-0 120
4, Massillon Perry 6-0 117
5, Westerville South (1) 6-0 96
6, Massillon Washington 5-1 79
7, Cincinnati Winton Woods 6-0 70
8, Hudson 6-0 57
9, Piqua 6-0 52
10, Cincinnati La Salle 4-2 33
Others receiving 12 or more points: Austintown-Fitch (1) 17. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 15.
DIVISION III
1, Chardon (12) 6-0 163
2, Bellbrook (1) 6-0 125
3, Canfield (1) 6-0 113
4, Streetsboro 6-0 110
5, Hamilton Badin (1) 6-0 106
6, Plain City Jonathan Alder (1) 6-0 90
7, Thornville Sheridan 6-0 70
8, Columbus St. Francis DeSales (2) 5-1 68
9, Trotwood-Madison 3-0 36
10, New Philadelphia 5-1 31
Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbus Bishop Hartley 12.
DIVISION IV
1, Clarksville Clinton-Massie (10) 6-0 151
2, St. Clairsville (2) 6-0 123
3, Cincinnati Wyoming (2) 6-0 120
4, Cincinnati Indian Hill (1) 6-0 100
5, Bellevue 6-0 92
6, Canal Fulton Northwest 6-0 80
7, Bloom-Carroll (1) 6-0 73
8, Waverly 6-0 70
9, Shelby (1) 6-0 65
10, Beloit West Branch (1) 6-0 29
Others receiving 12 or more points: Poland Seminary 17. Byesville Meadowbrook 15. Perry 12.
DIVISION V
1, Kirtland (14) 6-0 169
2, Ironton (1) 6-0 149
3, Canfield S. Range (1) 6-0 129
4, Findlay Liberty-Benton (1) 6-0 114
5, West Lafayette Ridgewood 6-0 100
6, Garrettsville Garfield (1) 6-0 88
7, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 6-0 72
8, Wheelersburg 5-1 45
9, Tontogany Otsego 6-0 41
10, Gahanna Columbus Academy 5-1 20
Others receiving 12 or more points: Ottawa-Glandorf 12.
DIVISION VI
1, Coldwater (11) 6-0 161
2, Mechanicsburg (1) 6-0 126
3, Beverly Fort Frye (3) 6-0 123
4, New Middletown Springfield (1) 6-0 105
5, Archbold (1) 6-0 94
6, Wickliffe 6-0 78
7, North Robinson Colonel Crawford 6-0 66
8, Frankfort Adena 6-0 57
9, Centerburg 6-0 39
10, Creston Norwayne (1) 6-0 32
Others receiving 12 or more points: Mogadore 25. Andover Pymatuning Valley 17. Northwood 16.
DIVISION VII
1, Maria Stein Marion Local (17) 6-0 170
2, New Madison Tri-Village 6-0 140
3, Glouster Trimble 6-0 108
4, Lima Central Catholic 5-1 94
5, Malvern 6-0 82
6, Ft. Loramie 5-1 77
(tie) Lima Perry 6-0 77
8, Warren John F. Kennedy 4-2 45
9, Norwalk St. Paul 5-1 34
10, Leetonia 5-1 30
Others receiving 12 or more points: Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 14.