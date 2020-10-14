Hillsboro defeats EC in straight sets

Tuesday was senior night for Hillsboro volleyball captain Julie Middleton (3), when the Lady Indians defeated East Clinton 25-15, 25-15 and 25-17. Middleton has played volleyball for Hillsboro for six years and club volleyball for two years. “Julie will be missed by all of us,” HHS volleyball coach Nichole Dickey said. “It was nice to have a win on senior night. We wish Julie the best in whatever she decides to do in her future. In serve receive Tuesday, Middleton and Gracie Dean both had 10 positive passes; Dean led in kills with 12, followed by Emma Birkheimer with four; Rylie Scott had 23 assists; and Dean led with 20 digs followed by Middleton with 13. The Hillsboro jayvees also won in three sets.

