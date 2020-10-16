Fairfield dominates SHAC-leading Fayetteville

LEESBURG – The Fairfield’s Lady Lions volleyball team defeated the Fayetteville Lady Rockets in a Southern Hills Athletic Conference (SHAC) match Thursday and avenged a four-set loss in their previous meeting with a straight sets, 25-11, 25-13 and 25-18, victory at Fairfield High School.

“The first time we played them it was a little rough, we were a little off that game,” said Fairfield coach Lesley Hattan. “Since then we’ve made some adjustments on the team, who plays where, and made a couple shifts in how we run our offense. I think we’ve matured a lot this year and it really showed tonight when we were able to come back and beat them this time.”

Fairfield looked like a team that should be competing for the SHAC crown as it compiled 12 aces in the match with Peyton Magee leading the charge for the Lady Lions with seven aces.

TheLady Lions were also aggressive when attacking the net against the Lady Rockets. Layla Hattan led the way with 17 kills in the game, Braylynn Haines recorded six and Magee finished with five.

“Our mentality is don’t make it easy on the other team and the harder you hit it and the more you hit it the more difficult you are going to make it on the other team,” Hattan told The Times-Gazette. “We work a lot on hitting and working on confidence that they can hit it that hard and to be smart with it. They like that feeling when they do get those good kills.”

Faith Miller had 33 of the 34 Fairfield assists in the match and was on target with her passes, which allowed the Lady Lions front line to be aggressive.

Fairfield Senior Jaden Smith recorded her 1,000th career dig in the third set against Fayetteville. She recorded 15 digs in the match to lead the Lady Lions in that category.

“She (Smith) has been my Libero for two years now and she works so hard back there and really goes after any ball she can get and does a great job,” said Hattan. “I am so happy for her.”

The Lady Rockets will compete in their final SHAC match on Thursday, Oct. 22, when they travel to Lynchburg-Clay High School to take on the Lady Mustangs. A loss by Fayetteville would result in a tie for first place and the Lady Lions earning a share of the SHAC league title.

Ryan Applegate is a stringer for The Times-Gazette.

Fairfield's Paris Priest attacks the net against the Fayetteville Lady Rockets on Thursday at Fairfield High School where the Lady Lions took on the Lady Rockets in Southern Hills Athletic Conference volleyball action.

Jaden Smith records 1,000th career dig