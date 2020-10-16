HMS girls capture FAC cross country title

The Hillsboro Middle School girls cross country team captured the Frontier Athletic Conference title Thursday while Hillsboro’s Taylor Thoroman also captured in individual championship.

“We had the goal of leaving this meet as FAC champions and when we achieved this goal we could finally see how our hard work has paid off,” Hillsboro first-year coach Alan Grigsby said. “We have one runner who did get injured so now we need to evaluate health and get rest for our state meet.”

Individual results for the HMS girls were:

1st place — Taylor Thoroman — 14:05

4th place — Kennedy Sexton — 14:42

5th place — Jailyn Williams — 15:20

6th place — Olivia Covault — 15:24

10th place — Autumn Creek — 15:44

23rd place — Allison Hendrix — 22:27

On the boys side, Ryan Howland led the Indians with a runner-up finish.

“It is always a good day when almost every runner sets a new personal record on a day where the weather is cold and it’s raining. The kids ran with courage and I couldn’t be more proud of them. We now need to recover and get ready to compete at the state meet,” Grigsby said.

Individual results for the HMS boys were:

2nd place — Ryan Howland — 12:17

11th place — Cooper Swope — 13:39

16th place — Christopher Sowders — 14:23

19th place — Curtis Pegram — 15:02

22nd place — Robbie Schneider — 15:27

23rd place — Chase Nichols — 15:32

The Hillsboro Middle School girls cross country team is pictured Thursday after claiming the Frontier Athletic Conference championship (from left) Autumn Creek, Jailyn Williams, Taylor Thoroman, Olivia Covault, Kennedy Sexton and Allison Hendrix. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/10/web1_Cross-country.jpg The Hillsboro Middle School girls cross country team is pictured Thursday after claiming the Frontier Athletic Conference championship (from left) Autumn Creek, Jailyn Williams, Taylor Thoroman, Olivia Covault, Kennedy Sexton and Allison Hendrix. Submitted photo

