All-FAC volleyball team

Hillsboro and McClain did not have anyone named to the All-Frontier Athletic Conference volleyball team this year.
Those named to the list included:
Player of the Year — Olivia Fliehman, Miami Trace
Chloe Scott, Miami Trace
Laura Robinson, Miami Trace
Stephanie Hirsch, Chillicothe
Katie Conner, Chillicothe
Kloe Zink, Jackson
Kaydee Brown, Jackson
Brittany Wilson, Washington
Aaralyne Estep, Washington
Final team standings were:
Miami Trace 10-0
Chillicothe 7-2
Jackson 5-4
Washington 5-5
McClain 1-9
Hillsboro 1-9
This information was submitted by Terri Tutt, Frontier Athletic Conference commissioner.