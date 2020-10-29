All-FAC volleyball team

Hillsboro and McClain did not have anyone named to the All-Frontier Athletic Conference volleyball team this year.

Those named to the list included:

Player of the Year — Olivia Fliehman, Miami Trace

Chloe Scott, Miami Trace

Laura Robinson, Miami Trace

Stephanie Hirsch, Chillicothe

Katie Conner, Chillicothe

Kloe Zink, Jackson

Kaydee Brown, Jackson

Brittany Wilson, Washington

Aaralyne Estep, Washington

Final team standings were:

Miami Trace 10-0

Chillicothe 7-2

Jackson 5-4

Washington 5-5

McClain 1-9

Hillsboro 1-9

This information was submitted by Terri Tutt, Frontier Athletic Conference commissioner.

