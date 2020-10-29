All-FAC football team

Hillsboro’s Zach Burns and Garrett Fannin and McClain’s Andrew Potts and Justin Kegley have to named to the 2020 All-Frontier Athletic Conference football team.

Those named to the list include:

Player of the Year — Kam Smith, Chillicothe

Max Lee, Chillicothe

Drew Seymour, Chillicothe

Joel Barnes, Chillicothe

Carter Boltenhouse, Chillicothe

Zach Burns, Hillsboro

Garrett Fannin, Hillsboro

Evan Spires, Jackson

Treylan Davis, Jackson

Tristan Prater, Jackson

Grant Mastin, Jackson

Holden Blankenship, Jackson

Andrew Potts, McClain

Justin Kegley, McClain

Josh Gilmore, Miami Trace

Luke Henry, Miami Trace

Jayden LeBeau, Miami Trace

Gage Miller, Miami Trace

Weston Melvin, Miami Trace

AJ Dalmayer, Washington

Tyler Tackage, Washington

Sterling Smith, Washington

Tanner Lemaster, Washington

Ethan Rogers-Wright, Washington

Final team standings were:

Chillicothe 5-0

Jackson 4-1

Washington 3-2

Miami Trace 2-3

Hillsboro 1-4

McClain 0-5

This information was submitted by Terri Tutt, Frontier Athletic Conference commissioner.

