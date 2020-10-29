All-FAC football team

Hillsboro’s Zach Burns and Garrett Fannin and McClain’s Andrew Potts and Justin Kegley have to named to the 2020 All-Frontier Athletic Conference football team.
Those named to the list include:
Player of the Year — Kam Smith, Chillicothe
Max Lee, Chillicothe
Drew Seymour, Chillicothe
Joel Barnes, Chillicothe
Carter Boltenhouse, Chillicothe
Zach Burns, Hillsboro
Garrett Fannin, Hillsboro
Evan Spires, Jackson
Treylan Davis, Jackson
Tristan Prater, Jackson
Grant Mastin, Jackson
Holden Blankenship, Jackson
Andrew Potts, McClain
Justin Kegley, McClain
Josh Gilmore, Miami Trace
Luke Henry, Miami Trace
Jayden LeBeau, Miami Trace
Gage Miller, Miami Trace
Weston Melvin, Miami Trace
AJ Dalmayer, Washington
Tyler Tackage, Washington
Sterling Smith, Washington
Tanner Lemaster, Washington
Ethan Rogers-Wright, Washington
Final team standings were:
Chillicothe 5-0
Jackson 4-1
Washington 3-2
Miami Trace 2-3
Hillsboro 1-4
McClain 0-5
This information was submitted by Terri Tutt, Frontier Athletic Conference commissioner.