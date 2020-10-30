Bergstrom FAC Player of Year

The McClain boys soccer team captured a share of the Frontier Athletic Conference championship this year and now Tiger Braeden Bergstrom has been named the FAC Player of the Year.
McClain, Chillicothe and Jackson finished tied atop the league standings with 6-2 records.
McClain’s Noah Reeves and Bryson Badgley and Hillsboro’s Logan Weber and Landon Weber were also named to the team.
Final team standings were:
McClain 6-2
Chillicothe 6-2
Jackson 6-2
Hillsboro 2-6
Miami Trace 0-8
Washington did not field a boys soccer team this year.
Following are the members of the 2020 ALL-FAC soccer team:
Player of the Year — Braeden Bergstrom, McClain
All-League:
Noah Reeves, McClain
Bryson Badgley, McClain
Brady Wood, Chillicothe
Danny Bentley, Chillicothe
Michael Lapurga, Chillicothe
Isaac Crawford, Chillicothe
Logan Weber, Hillsboro
Landon Weber, Hillsboro
Ty Broermann, Jackson
Collin Ghearing, Jackson
Isaac Kuhn, Jackson
Connor Ball, Jackson
Ethan Steele, Miami Trace
Connor Bucher, Miami Trace
Information for this story was provided by Terri Tutt, Frontier Athletic Conference commissioner.