Bergstrom FAC Player of Year

The McClain boys soccer team captured a share of the Frontier Athletic Conference championship this year and now Tiger Braeden Bergstrom has been named the FAC Player of the Year.

McClain, Chillicothe and Jackson finished tied atop the league standings with 6-2 records.

McClain’s Noah Reeves and Bryson Badgley and Hillsboro’s Logan Weber and Landon Weber were also named to the team.

Final team standings were:

McClain 6-2

Chillicothe 6-2

Jackson 6-2

Hillsboro 2-6

Miami Trace 0-8

Washington did not field a boys soccer team this year.

Following are the members of the 2020 ALL-FAC soccer team:

Player of the Year — Braeden Bergstrom, McClain

All-League:

Noah Reeves, McClain

Bryson Badgley, McClain

Brady Wood, Chillicothe

Danny Bentley, Chillicothe

Michael Lapurga, Chillicothe

Isaac Crawford, Chillicothe

Logan Weber, Hillsboro

Landon Weber, Hillsboro

Ty Broermann, Jackson

Collin Ghearing, Jackson

Isaac Kuhn, Jackson

Connor Ball, Jackson

Ethan Steele, Miami Trace

Connor Bucher, Miami Trace

Information for this story was provided by Terri Tutt, Frontier Athletic Conference commissioner.

03AW https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/10/web1_soccer-ball-copy.jpg 03AW

McClain captured conference tri-championship