Girls All-FAC soccer team released

Hillsboro’s Zinney Adams, Kenzie Dietrick and Zinney Adams, along with McClain’s Kerigan Pollard, have been named to the 2020 All-Frontier Athletic Conference girls soccer team.
Following is a list of the all the girls named to the team:
Player of the Year — Addie Erslan, Chillicothe
Gemma Maimone, Chillicothe
Ali Mathis, Chillicothe
Sarah Lefever, Jackson
Taylor Thorpe, Jackson
Kirsten Evans, Jackson
Kenzie Dietrick, Hillsboro
Brooke Ulicny, Hillsboro
Zinney Adams, Hillsboro
Kerigan Pollard, McClain
Magarah Bloom, Miami Trace
Kandice Mathews, Miami Trace
Arianna Heath, Washington
Chillicothe went undefeated to claim the conference crown.
Final standings were
Chillicothe 9-0
Hillsboro 7-3
Jackson 7-3
McClain 4-6
Miami Trace 2-8
Washington 0-9
Information for this story was provided by Terri Tutt, Frontier Athletic Conference commissioner.