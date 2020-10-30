Girls All-FAC soccer team released

Hillsboro’s Zinney Adams, Kenzie Dietrick and Zinney Adams, along with McClain’s Kerigan Pollard, have been named to the 2020 All-Frontier Athletic Conference girls soccer team.

Following is a list of the all the girls named to the team:

Player of the Year — Addie Erslan, Chillicothe

Gemma Maimone, Chillicothe

Ali Mathis, Chillicothe

Sarah Lefever, Jackson

Taylor Thorpe, Jackson

Kirsten Evans, Jackson

Kenzie Dietrick, Hillsboro

Brooke Ulicny, Hillsboro

Zinney Adams, Hillsboro

Kerigan Pollard, McClain

Magarah Bloom, Miami Trace

Kandice Mathews, Miami Trace

Arianna Heath, Washington

Chillicothe went undefeated to claim the conference crown.

Final standings were

Chillicothe 9-0

Hillsboro 7-3

Jackson 7-3

McClain 4-6

Miami Trace 2-8

Washington 0-9

Information for this story was provided by Terri Tutt, Frontier Athletic Conference commissioner.

Adams, Dietrick, Uliciny, Pollard all make team