Hillsboro’s Studebaker on All-FAC tennis team

Hillsboro’s Miriam Studebaker has been named to the 2020 All-Frontier Athletic Conference girls tennis team and her Lady Indians finished as runners-up in the conference.
Final team standings were:
Chillicothe 8-0
Hillsboro 4-3
Jackson 3-3
Miami Trace 2-8
Washington 1-6
McClain has not fielded a tennis teams for many years.
Following is a list of the girls named to the all-conference team:
Player of the Year — Abbey Sims-Clark, Chillicothe
Maddie Schafer, Chillicothe
Sydney Wissler, Chillicothe
Abby Pendell, Chillicothe
Miriam Studebaker, Hillsboro
Natalie Malone, Jackson
Charlee Carper, Jackson
Brooklyn Foose, Washington
Addy Newsome, Washington
Information for this article was provided by Terri Tutt, Frontier Athletic Conference commissioner.