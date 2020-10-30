Hillsboro’s Studebaker on All-FAC tennis team

Hillsboro’s Miriam Studebaker has been named to the 2020 All-Frontier Athletic Conference girls tennis team and her Lady Indians finished as runners-up in the conference.

Final team standings were:

Chillicothe 8-0

Hillsboro 4-3

Jackson 3-3

Miami Trace 2-8

Washington 1-6

McClain has not fielded a tennis teams for many years.

Following is a list of the girls named to the all-conference team:

Player of the Year — Abbey Sims-Clark, Chillicothe

Maddie Schafer, Chillicothe

Sydney Wissler, Chillicothe

Abby Pendell, Chillicothe

Miriam Studebaker, Hillsboro

Natalie Malone, Jackson

Charlee Carper, Jackson

Brooklyn Foose, Washington

Addy Newsome, Washington

Information for this article was provided by Terri Tutt, Frontier Athletic Conference commissioner.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/10/web1_Tennis.jpg