TYBO has provided $60K for Greenfield schools

The Tiger Youth Basketball Organization (TYBO) has begun its program for the year, which leads to many exciting events down the road. Between a recreation league, a developmental league, competitive teams, a large tournament, and numerous donations back to the school district, TYBO stays at the forefront of the Greenfield community.

Now in its fifth year, TYBO is run by a board of directors that makes decisions and helps keep the organization running. The current board of directors consists of Darrenn Adams, Matt Shelton, Andrea Anderson, Nate Luke, Travis Snyder and Jarrod Hanies. Original board members were Adams, Shelton, Mike Hull, Blaine Bergstrom and Rick VanMatre.

Haines and Adams said that TYBO is currently in the middle of the “rec program” part of the season.

“This first half of the season is designed to serve as a come-one come-all instructional program for any (Greenfield Exempted Village School District) student in grades 3-6,” they wrote. “In addition to teaching basketball fundamentals, the rec program is used as an open tryout for the second half of the season. This second half is commonly referred to as ‘travel ball.’ This is competitive team basketball played against surrounding schools in southern Ohio. During travel ball, boys and girls teams in the third through sixth grades will compete at other area schools and will also host those schools for game days at McClain High School.”

In addition to the rec program and travel ball, TYBO also hosts an instructional camp (tyboDL).

“TyboDL is for preK to second grade students and is a developmental league created to provide basic fundamentals instruction to younger students and also to help instill in them an affinity for the sport,” Haines and Adams wrote.

In addition to four successful seasons of rec and competition travel programs, TYBO has also hosted four highly successful McDonald’s Classic Invitational Basketball Tournaments. Thanks to this annual tournament, along with hosting other travel ball games, TYBO has been able to give back to GEVSD and its student athletes to the tune of over $60,000.

Some of the donations made by TYBO include:

* Dr. Dish shooting machine, for use by all school teams.

* New glass (side) backboards in the middle school gym.

* New wireless scoreboard in the middle school gym.

* New bleachers installed in the middle school gym.

* Two new wireless scoreboards installed in the high school “old” gym.

* Wireless scoreboard controller for use at Buckskin Elementary School.

* A $4,000 donation made to boys and girls high school programs for travel gear, shoes, etc.

* Warmups for the girls basketball team.

* TYBO scholarship created in 2019; dollar amounts range from $500-$1,000; seven awarded thus far.

* Hundreds of basketballs and T-shirts have been given to third to sixth grade students and tyboDL participants.

* Donations to the McClain Cadet Corps and numerous other school organizations that have volunteered at the McDonald’s Classic.

For more information, visit TYBO’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/greenfieldTYBO/?ref=page_internal

Girls participate in the Tiger Youth Basketball Organization. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/11/web1_TYBO-1.jpg Girls participate in the Tiger Youth Basketball Organization. Submitted photo Boys participate in the Tiger Youth Basketball Organization. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/11/web1_TYBO-2.jpg Boys participate in the Tiger Youth Basketball Organization. Submitted photo

Youth basketball program in its 5th season