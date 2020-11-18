Hughes District Coach of the Year

Whiteoak Cross Country Coach Doug Hughes has been named Southeast District Div. III Coach of the Year. This was Mr. Hughes’ 17th season as Whiteoak’s cross country coach. Over his 17-year career, Hughes has guided his team to a 64-20 record. This year, the Whiteoak boys cross country team won their first league title in 35 years and Hughes was named Southern Hills Athletic Conference Coach of the Year. The Wildcats also qualified for the regionals this year for just the second time in school history.

