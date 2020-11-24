McClain athletes honored by Greenfield School Board

McClain student/athletes were recognized Monday by the Greenfield Board of Education. They were Gen Baril in cross country — FAC league champion, fourth at districts, 15th at regionals, 46th at state, and Academic All-Ohio; Bri Weller in golf — All-Frontier Athletic Conference and FAC Player of the Year, district tournament individual qualifier, and first team all-dstrict; Shayna Beatty in golf — All-FAC; Wesley Potts in golf — All-FAC, district tournament team qualifier, and honorable mention all-district; Kerrigan Pollard in soccer — All-FAC and first-team all-district; Braeden Bergstrom in soccer — All-FAC and FAC Player of the Year, and first-team all-district; Noah Reeves in soccer — All-FAC and first-team all-district; Bryson Badgley in soccer — All-FAC; Justin Kelgley in football — All-FAC; Andrew Potts in football — All-FAC; and Landen Eubanks — first-team all-district. Pictured at Monday’s meeting are (l-r) Eubanks, Andrew Potts, Kegley, Baril, Wesley Potts and Bergstrom.

