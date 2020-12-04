NCB donates to Hillsboro baseball team

NCB recently donated $2,500 to the Hillsboro High School baseball team. These young athletes are pictured giving back to our community by helping pack and load shoe boxes for Operation Christmas Child. Pictured (l-r) are reserve coach Benn Miller, Peyton Aber, Evan Fender, Cullen Barney, Coltin Hunter, assistant varsity coach Duston Richards, varsity coach Matthew Garman and NCB’s Jessica Richards.

