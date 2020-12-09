HMS wrestlers roll over Goshen

The Hillsboro Middle School wrestling team invaded Goshen last Saturday and delivered a decisive victory in its first competition of the 2020-21 season.

The final score was 69-42.

Ryan Burns (128 lbs.) was put to the test when Goshen agreed to give him four matches. Burns took full advantage and impressed by finishing all four matches by pin.

In official competition, the Indians won 12 matches and lost three. The Indians dropped another five by forfeit.

“Every year, our first competition is like Christmas Day. We know we put in the work in the wrestling room, but until we get that first competition in, we don’t really know where we stand.” said Hillsboro coach Scott Eastes. “I was particularly happy with our toughness. We challenged them during practice and focused on raising the intensity level in the room and it paid off. Corbin Winkle (98 lbs.) drew a very tough kid that was clearly more physical, but Corbin did not back down. He weathered the initial storm and rallied back with a pin. He’s maturing nicely.”

Also delivering wins were for the Indians, Jonah Wilson at 86 lbs., Cameron Hottinger at 92 lbs., Carter Boyd at 150 lbs., Mathias Hostettler at 160 lbs., Ian Fenner at 172 lbs. and Jahari Pitts at heavyweight.

“The kids are working hard in the room and want to learn. It’s early in the season, but we are excited about what we have,” said Hillsboro coach Wyatt Wilkin.

First year wrestlers Darrian and Darrius Mann and John Dean all wrestled well, but fell short.

The Indians also went 6-2 in exhibition matches.

Hillsboro will host Washington C.H in its first Frontier Athletic Conference meet Thursday, Dec. 10 along with their high school counterparts in the Hillsboro High School gymnasium. Competition starts at 6 p.m.

Information for this story was provided by Scott Eastes.

Matthias Hostettler has his arm raised in victory after pinning a Goshen opponent. Submitted photo