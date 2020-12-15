Lady Indians fall to Trace

The Miami Trace Lady Panthers played their first game in two weeks Saturday, a Frontier Athletic Conference match-up with the Hillsboro Lady Indians.

Miami Trace won the game, played at Miami Trace High School, 61-31.

It was senior night as the Panthers recognized their five seniors; Gracee Stewart, Magarah Bloom, Addy Little, Delaney Eakins and team manager Piper Grooms.

The game’s leading scorer was Hillsboro junior Gracie Dean with 14 points.

Junior Bryanna Bledsoe scored six points and sophomore Mya Bell had five.

Sophomore Hillery Jacbos led Miami Trace with 13 points. She also had seven rebounds. She led the Lady Panthers with five steals.

Senior Gracee Stewart scored 11 points. Stewart and Jacobs each hit three three-point field goals.

Senior Delaney Eakins scored nine points and had five rebounds.

Sophomore Gracey Ferguson scored nine points and led the team with eight rebounds.

Junior Libby Aleshire scored six points and grabbed seven rebounds, including a team-high five offensive.

Miami Trace led 12-2 at the end of the first quarter and 25-7 at halftime.

The 18-point lead was too much to overcome for Hillsboro.

The Lady Indians scored 13 points in the third quarter to 17 for Miami Trace, setting the score at 42-20.

Miami Trace won the fourth quarter, 19-11.

“We struggled in the first half, obviously, only scoring seven points,” Hillsboro head coach Chad Fields said. “We made some adjustments at halftime and I thought that our girls responded well. We applied some pressure and did some half-court traps, things like that that led to some fast-break opportunities for us.

“Nobody likes to lose, especially by 30 points,” Field said. “But, I’m really proud of our girls. Our girls play hard and that’s all I can ask of them.”

Teams don’t like to go two weeks between games, but the Lady Panthers overcame that obstacle.

“It was a little difficult, but, our kids did a good job of staying motivated, practicing hard,” Miami Trace head coach Ben Ackley said. “I thought we might be sloppy tonight, making some rusty mistakes.

“I thought our offense wasn’t very good in the first half and our defense was really good,” Ackley said. “In the second half, I thought it flipped. I thought our offense was better, we saw the floor better, we shared the ball better. I also thought our defense was not nearly as good.

“With this group, it’s all new to them,” Ackley said. “We’re just looking to find consistency.”

Hillsboro (1-5 overall, 1-1 FAC) is scheduled to play at Jackson Wednesday.

Miami Trace is now 2-2 overall, 1-0 in the FAC.

Miami Trace was to play at Madison Plains Monday, Dec. 14.

The Lady Panthers travel to Fairfield Union Wednesday and into town to play the Washington Lady Blue Lions Saturday. The j-v girls will play at 4:30 p.m. and the varsity girls tip at 7:30 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 12 13 17 19 — 61

H 2 5 13 11 — 31

MIAMI TRACE — Kaelin Pfeifer 1-0-2; Gracee Stewart 0 (3)-2-11; Magarah Bloom 0-2-2; Libby Aleshire 3-0-6; Gracey Ferguson 3-3-9; Sidney Payton 2-0-4; Hillery Jacobs 1 (3)-2-13; Emma Pitstick 0 (1)-4-7; Delaney Eakins 2-3-9. TOTALS — 12 (7)-16-61. Free throw shooting: 16 of 29 for 55 percent. Three-point field goals: Stewart, 3; Jacobs, 3; Pitstick. Field goal shooting: 19 of 48 for 40 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 7 of 18 for 39 percent. Rebounds: 38 (10 offensive). Assists: 12. Steals: 16. Turnovers: 15. Blocked shots: 3. Fouls: 21.

HILLSBORO — Gracie Dean 4-6-14; Rylie Scott 0-0-0; Sinai Roberts 0-0-0; Eden Edenfield 2-0-4; Mya Bell 2-1-5; Susanna Barney 0-1-1; Bryanna Bledsoe 0 (1)-3-6; Jaden Moberly 0-1-1. TOTALS — 8 (1)-12-31. Free throw shooting: 12 of 18 for 67 percent. Three-point field goal: Bledsoe. Field goal shooting: 9 of 32 for 28 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 1 of 8 for 13 percent. Turnovers: 28. Offensive rebounds: 4.

Hillsboro junior Bryanna Bledsoe dribbles down the court, guarded by Miami Trace junior Emma Pitstick. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/12/web1_Bryanna-Beldsoe-vs-Trace-12-12-2020.jpg Hillsboro junior Bryanna Bledsoe dribbles down the court, guarded by Miami Trace junior Emma Pitstick. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald

Final score: 61-31