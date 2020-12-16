Local JV, freshman reports

McClain Tigers junior varsity basketball

The McClain Tigers visited Miami Trace High School for a triple-header of basketball action Friday, Dec. 11.

In the junior varsity game, McClain defeated Miami Trace, 36-29.

For the Tigers, Evan Mischal led with 11 points, including two three-point field goals.

Seth Wise scored six points, Trey Badgley scored five points, Andrew Potts and Gavin Warren each scored four points, Andrew Newland scored three and David Edwards scored two.

Austin Boedecker led the Panthers with 11 points. He hit the team’s one three-point field goal.

Eli Fliehman scored nine points for the Panthers, Shay Salyers scored four points, Garrett Guess had three points and Jadon Rowe scored two.

McClain held a 10-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Tigers were in front, 17-15 as the teams went into the locker room at the half.

McClain outscored Miami Trace 8-6 in the third quarter, setting the score at 25-21 in favor of the visitors.

The Tigers scored 11 points in the fourth quarter to 8 points for the Panthers.

McClain Tigers freshman basketball

On Friday, Dec. 11, the Miami Trace Panthers welcomed the Tigers of McClain High School for an evening of basketball action.

Miami Trace won the freshman game, 31-29.

Bryson Osborne was the game’s leading scorer for Miami Trace with 11 points. He had one three-point field goal and was 6 of 8 from the free-throw line.

Brady Armstrong hit one three and scored a total of five points for the Panthers.

Pierce McCarty and Austin Boedecker each scored four points for Miami Trace, Ben Mathews hit one three-point basket for three points and Eli Fliehman scored two points.

Drake Stapleton led the Tigers with 10 points.

Andrew Potts scored nine points, Seth Weller had six points and Max Eikenberry added two points.

The Panthers led 12-6 at the end of the first quarter.

At the half, Miami Trace was in front, 21-20.

Miami Trace went scoreless in the third quarter, with McClain scoring 7 to take a 27-21 lead.

The Panthers re-grouped in the fourth quarter and outscored the Tigers, 10-2 to take the 31-29 victory.

The Panthers were 6 of 9 from the free-throw line for 67 percent. The Tigers were 2 of 6 from the line for 33 percent.

Hillsboro Lady Indians junior varsity basketball

The Hillsboro Lady Indians junior varsity team fell to the Miami Trace Lady Panthers on Saturday, Dec. 12.

The final score was 35-17.

Madisyn Taylor led Hillsboro with eight points.

Four players — Eowyn Brown, Haven Long, Gracie Thoroman and Regan Eastes — scored two points each and Makie Miller scored one for Hillsboro.

Hillary McCoy was the game’s leading scorer for Miami Trace with 18 points, including two three-point field goals.

Mallory Lovett scored five points and a quartet of players — Audrey Craig, Jessee Stewart, Sidney Payton and Lorelei King — scored three points each. Craig and King each hit one three-point field goal.