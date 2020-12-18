Posted on by

Lady Tigers triumph, 60-36


The Wilmington News Journal

McClain Lady Tigers faced the Blanchester Ladycats on Wednesday night. McClain won the away game, 60-36. McClain point forward Liz Kegley, #34, blocks a Blanchester player while point guard Evelyn Vanzant, #1, moves the ball up the floor.

Photos courtesy of Elizabeth Clark

Point forward Liz Kegley dribbles up the court.


McClain senior Geneve Baril shoots from the three-point line.


BLANCHESTER — The Ladycats last played on Nov. 30, because of quarantine, and returned to the court 17 days later and lost to McClain 60-36 Wednesday night.

The Lady Tigers broke the game open in the second half, outscoring BHS 36-22.

Blanchester trailed 7-4 after the first quarter and 23-14 at halftime.

Brianna Weller of McClain had 8 of her game-high 15 points in the third period as MHS took a 43-27 lead.

Emma Winemiller led BHS with 14 points. Lana Roy added 8 while Daelyn Staehling had 7 points and 6 rebounds.

SUMMARY

Dec 16, 2020

@Blanchester High School

McClain 60 Blanchester 36

M^7^16^20^16^^60

B^4^10^13^9^^36

(60) McCLAIN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Vanzant 3-0-1-7 Weller 6-2-1-15 Pryor 4-0-2-10 Pitzer 1-1-2-5 Easter 3-0-0-6 McCoy 0-0-0-0 Burchett 4-1-0-9 Barnes 0-0-0-0 Stegbauer 1-0-0-2 Sykes 2-0-2-6 TOTALS 24-4-8/20-60

(36) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Winemiller 5-2-2-14 Coyle 0-0-0-0 L. Roy 3-1-1-8 Stanforth 0-0-0-0 Potts 0-0-1-1 Whitaker 1-0-2-4 Wells 0-0-2-2 Pohlman 0-0-0-0 Staehling 3-0-1-7 G. Roy 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 12-3-9/16-36

