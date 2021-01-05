Lady Lions grab 8th win of season

LEESBURG — Emma Fouch scored 19 points and Braylynn Haines added 12 Monday as the Fairfield Lady Lions defeated the winless Washington Lady Blue Lions, 55-44, in a non-conference game.

It was Washington’s first game since playing Miami Trace on Dec. 18.

The turning point in the game came in the second quarter when Fairfield outscored Washington, 17-3.

Fairfield took a 5-1 lead only to see Washington go on an 8-0 run to pull in front, 9-5.

Washington led 9-8 at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter was most unkind to Washington.

The blue and white Lady Lions made just 1 of 11 field goal attempts in the quarter, being outscored by the red and white Lady Lions, 17-3.

Washington trailed 25-12 at the halftime break.

The visiting Lady Lions fared much better offensively in the third quarter, making 7 of 14 field goal attempts.

Fairfield kept pace, making 5 of 10 shot attempts in the third. Fairfield scored 18 points in the third to 15 for Washington to set the score at 43-27.

Washington trailed by as many as 20 points in the third quarter.

Washington saved its best play for last, winning the fourth quarter, 17-12.

The Lady Lions trailed by as many as 16 points in the fourth quarter before cutting the deficit to 10 points, 48-38, with 2:57 to play in the game.

Fairfield scored seven points in the final three minutes to six for Washington for the 55-44 final.

“Our kids had 10 days off without practice,” Washington coach Samantha Bihl said. “We resumed practicing last week. Considering all that, I thought the kids played hard. There are a lot of things we have to continue to work on. Such as our turnovers and taking care of the ball. We made adjustments and I felt like when they went on a run, we responded every single time.

“Fairfield is a very good team with a lot of tough players. We knew they were going to be a tough matchup tonight and that they would put a lot of pressure on the ball. At different moments, we handled the pressure well. In the second half we scored over 30 points, so we’re seeing improvement. We just hope to keep improving as the season goes on.”

Washington is now 0-7 on the season.

Fairfield improved to 8-2 on the year.

There was no jayvee game Monday because Fairfield does not have a jayvee team.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 9 3 15 17 — 44

F 8 17 18 12 — 55

WASHINGTON — Emily Semler 3-4-10; Aaralyne Estep 3-3-9; Allie Mongold 1-1-3; Mallory Hicks 1-0-2; Megan Sever 3-1-7; Calleigh Wead-Salmi 1-0-2; Jeleeya Smith 2 (1)-4-11. TOTALS — 14 (1)-13-44. Free throw shooting: 13 of 24 for 54 percent. Three-point field goal: Smith. Field goal shooting: 15 of 45 for 33 percent. Turnovers: 19.

FAIRFIELD — Ella Newkirk 1 (2)-0-8; Caitlyn Quickle 0-0-0; Emma Fouch 4 (1)-8-19; Peyton Magee 2-1-5; Faith Donley 2-0-4; Emmi Vance 1-0-2; Madison Bronner 1-3-5; Braylynn Haines 3-6-12; Shaleigh Duncan 0-0-0. TOTALS — 14 (3)-18-55. Free throw shooting: 18 of 26 for 69 percent. Three-point field goals: Newkirk, 2; Fouch. Field goal shooting: 17 of 44 for 39 percent. Turnovers: 16.

Chris Hoppes is the sports editor for the Record-Herald in Washington C.H.

Fairfield junior Braylynn Haines puts up a contested shot during a non-conference victory Monday against the Washington Lady Blue Lions.

Fouch, Haines lead Fairfield offensive attack