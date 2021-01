Lynchburg Youth Baseball

Lynchburg Youth Baseball sign-ups begin Saturday, Feb. 6 and Sunday, Feb. 7 at the Lynchburg Fire House, 8124 SR 134, from 1-3 p.m. The cost is $55. Players must be 4 years of age on or before May 1, 2021. For those that cannot make the first session, sign-ups will also be held from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13 and Sunday, Feb. 14 at the firehouse. The last day to sign up is Saturday, Feb. 20. For more information contact Robby Biron at 937-509-5613.