McClain jayvees swat Blue Lions

WASHINGTON C.H. — On Jan. 8, the McClain jayvee freshman teams both knocked off the hosting Washington Blue Lions.

McClain won the jayvee game, 37-19, and the freshman game, 24-13.

In the jayvee game, McClain’s Seth Wise led all scorers with 16 points. Evann Mischal scored nine points, including hitting two threes; Andrew Potts had four points; Trey Badgley and Andrew Newland both scored three points and David Edwards scored two.

McClain led 10-1 at the end of the first quarter. At the half, the Tigers were in front, 18-12. After three quarters of play, McClain was on top, 24-16. The Tigers scored 13 points in the fourth quarter to three for the Blue Lions.

McClain was 5 of 16 from the free throw line for 31 percent. The Blue Lions made 3 of 6 free throw attempts.

In the freshman game, Drake Stapleton and Andrew Potts each scored nine points to lead McClain. Seth Weller scored four and Isaiah Irvin and Max Eikenberry both had one point.

McClain led 4-0 at the end of the first quarter. It was 10-2 in favor of the Tigers at halftime. By the end of the third quarter, McClain was in front, 13-9. The Tigers won the fourth quarter, 11-4.

McClain was 7 of 13 from the free throw line for 54 percent.

Washington was 2 of 4 from the line.

