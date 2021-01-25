Lady Indians come up short against Waverly

The Hillsboro Lady Indians led a strong Waverly team after one quarter Friday but faltered in the middle two quarters on their way to a 59-44 non-conference loss.

Hillsboro led 12-11 after the first frame, but found itself behind 29-20 at halftime and 50-31 after three quarters.

Waverly made 15 of 22 free throws in the game compared to just 4 of 10 for Hillsboro. The Lady Indians were whistled for 17 fouls compared to just seven for the visiting Lady Tigers.

Grace Dean led Hillsboro offensively with 16 points while teammate Bryanna Bledsoe chipped in eight.

Waverly got a game-high 22 points from Paige Carter and 14 from Zoiee Smith.

Waverly improved to 12-3 on the season.

BOX SCORE

WHS — 11 18 21 9 — 59

HHS — 12 8 11 13 — 44

Waverly: Stewart 3-2/4-8, Knight 1-1/2-3, Roads 0(1)-2/2-5, Little 0(1)-0/0-3, Smith 5-4/5-14, Thompson 2-0/2-4, Carter 8-6/7-22, TOTALS 19(2)-15/22-59

Hillsboro: Dean 4(2)-2/2-14, Scott 1-0/2-2, Roberts 3-0/0-6, Bell 2-0/2-4, Barney 0-0/1-2-1, Bledsoe 1(2)-0/0-8, Moberly 2-0/04, Taylor 1-1/2-3, TOTALS: 14(4)-4/10-44

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/01/web1_Hillsboro-new-Indian-logo.jpg

Dean leads Hillsboro with 16 points