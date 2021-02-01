Defense leads Lady Tigers to triumph

GREENFIELD — Led by a stingy defense that allowed just 14 points the final three quarters the McClain Lady Tigers defeated a strong Waverly team in non-conference contest Saturday, 44-23.

McClain improved to 14-3 overall, while Waverly slipped to 13-5.

The McClain Lady Tigers led 15-9 after one quarter and 20-16 at halftime. But they blanked their guests in the third quarter to take a 29-16 lead into the final quarter.

Kyla Burchett led McClain with 13 points while teammate Bri Weller added 10 while shooting 8 of 8 from the free-throw line.

Kelli Stewart and Paige Carter led Waverly with seven points each.

McC — 15 5 9 15 — 44

Wav — 9 7 0 7 — 23

McClain: Weller 1-8/8-10, Payton 1-0/0-2, Pitzer 1(2)-0/0-8, Easter 1-0/0-2, Crabtree 0-0/0-0, Havens 0-0/0-0, Burchett 1(3)-2/4-13, Barnes 0-1/2-1, Stegbauer 2-2/4-6, Sykes 1-0/0-2, TOTALS: 8(5)-13/18-44

Waverly: Stewart 3-1/4-7, Knight 0-1/4-1, Crabtree 0-0/0-0, Rhoads 0(1)-1/3-4, Marshall 0-0/0-0, Little 0-0/0-0, Tackett 0-0/0-0, Cooper 0-0/0-0, Thompson 2-0/04, Carter 3-1/2-7, TOTALS: 8(1)-4/13-23

Burchett, Weller lead the way offensively