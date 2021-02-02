Sports briefs

Lynchburg Youth Baseball

Lynchburg Youth Baseball sign-ups begin Saturday, Feb. 6 and Sunday, Feb. 7 at the Lynchburg Fire House, 8124 SR 134, from 1-3 p.m. The cost is $55. Players must be 4 years of age on or before May 1, 2021. For those that cannot make the first session, sign-ups will also be held from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13 and Sunday, Feb. 14 at the firehouse. The last day to sign up is Saturday, Feb. 20. For more information contact Robby Biron at 937-509-5613.

Paint Valley Youth Baseball

Paint Valley Youth Baseball sign-ups will be held on the following dates and times at the Macky Building: Saturday, Feb. 13, Saturday, Feb. 20 and Saturday, Feb. 27 from 10 a.m. to noon; and Wednesday, Feb. 24 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. A fee of $30 per player is due at sign-ups. All new and returning players must sign up. If you rolled over a sign-up fee from last year to this year, you still must sign up. There will be a $20 late fee for all sign-ups after Feb. 27. The cutoff date for sign-ups is March 9. For more information call Mike Mettler at 740-701-0202.