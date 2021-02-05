Hillsboro youth play at AT&T

Two Hillsboro youth football players participated in the Football America, Red White & Blue Showcase on Jan. 30. The game was held at AT&T Stadium, the home field for the Dallas Cowboys. Andrew Couch (left) and Ryker Snyder both played for the Blue 8-9 years and under team.

Two Hillsboro youth football players participated in the Football America, Red White & Blue Showcase on Jan. 30. The game was held at AT&T Stadium, the home field for the Dallas Cowboys. Andrew Couch (left) and Ryker Snyder both played for the Blue 8-9 years and under team. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/02/web1_Football-kids.jpg Two Hillsboro youth football players participated in the Football America, Red White & Blue Showcase on Jan. 30. The game was held at AT&T Stadium, the home field for the Dallas Cowboys. Andrew Couch (left) and Ryker Snyder both played for the Blue 8-9 years and under team. Submitted photo