Fairfield holds off EC in high-scoring tilt

LEES CREEK — Five Fairfield Lady Lions reached double figures in scoring Saturday as they held on to defeated East Clinton in a high-scoring, non-league contest, 70-66.

The five Lady Lions, all underclassmen, were led by junior Ella Newkirk’s 20 points and five steals. Junior Emma Fouch added 18 points, sophomore Peyton Magee had 12 points and eight rebounds, junior Madison Bronner had 10 points and eight rebounds, and freshmen Faith Donley chipped in 10 points and five assists. They were the only Fairfield girls that scored.

The Astros (12-9 on the year) were led by Libby Evanshine, who netted 25 points and grabbed six rebounds in her first game back after missing the last seven games.

Fairfield improved to 16-4.

The Lady Lions led 15-14 after one quarter and 32-29 at the intermission. It was 50-46 heading into the final eight minutes.

In a 40-point fourth quarter, Fairfield managed to make 9 of 12 free throws and hold on for the win despite 11 points from Evanshine in the quarter.

SUMMARY

Fairfield 70 East Clinton 66

F^15^17^18^20^^70

EC^14^15^17^20^^66

(70) FAIRFIELD (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Newkirk 6-1-7-20 Fouch 4-2-8-18 Magee 4-1-3-12 F. Donley 5-0-0-10 Bronner 4-0-2-10 S. Donley 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 23-4-20/28-70

(66) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Collom 2-2-0-6 L. Evanshine 9-2-5-25 Whiteaker 1-0-0-2 Runyon 2-0-1-5 G. Evanshine 2-0-2-6 Lilly 4-1-2-11 Murphy 3-2-1-9 Clark 0-0-0-0 G. Boggs 1-0-0-2 TOTALS 24-7-11/15-66

REBOUNDS: EC-L. Evanshine 6, G. Evanshine 5 Murphy 5 Clark 4

ASSISTS: EC-Collom 5

Fairfield's Peyton Magee battles two East Clinton Lady Astros for a loose ball during Saturday's non-league game.

Five Lady Lions score in double figures