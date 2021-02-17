Goolsby AAC Athlete of Week

Austin Goolsby, a 2018 graduate of Hillsboro High School and sophomore at the University of Cincinnati, was named an American Athletic Conference Field Athlete of the Week on Tuesday. Goolsby, a one-time state champion and two-time state runner-up in the pole vault at Hillsboro, posted a new personal best at the H-Town SpeedCity series with a mark of 5.08 meters (16 feet, 8 inches) in the men’s pole vault. This mark puts Goolsby in the UC record books, sharing the No. 6 spot with a Shane Shockey, who has held his spot since 2009. Goolsby also climbed into the NCAA top 50 with a national ranking of No. 43. The Bearcats are back in action this weekend, traveling north to Stile Fieldhouse to compete in the Al Campbell Invitational on Friday in Akron.

