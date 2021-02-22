Notre Dame eliminates Lady ‘Cats

PORTSMOUTH — One of these things is not like the other.

In their stretch of 10-straight Division IV sectional championships, the Northwest High School gymnasium has been a home away from home of sorts for the Notre Dame Lady Titans basketball program.

However, the host site for the annual girls Division IV Sectional Tournaments was nixed for the 2020-21 season due to concerns with COVID-19, meaning the higher-seeded teams are hosting through the district semifinals for this postseason only.

Thus, when the Lady Titans rose victorious following their 66-21 home victory over Whiteoak in Saturday’s sectional title — their 11th straight win at the stage — ND cut down the nets on their home court in Portsmouth for the first time during this stretch following a postseason win.

Notre Dame coasted after winning the first quarter 25-8 and holding a 59-16 lead after three quarters as they held the visiting Lady Wildcats to just eight made field goals and 21 points for the game.

Whiteoak’s Kayla Jones had a team-high 12 points. No other Lady Wildcat scored more than four points.

Ava Hassel led all scorers with 16 points on six field goals as she connected on half of ND’s six three-point shots.

Seniors Isabel Cassidy and Claire Dettwiller scored 12 and 11 points, respectively, as nearly all of the Lady Titans’ starting lineup reached double-figures.

No. 1 seed Notre Dame improved to 21-1 on the season, while Whiteoak, the No. 16 seed, ended the season at 3-19.

Notre Dame will now host fellow Southern Ohio Conference I opponent No. 9-seed Green in a Division IV district final on Thursday. Greend defeated Crown City South Gaillia 59-45 on Saturday.

BOX SCORE

WHS — 8 4 4 5 — 21

PND — 25 15 19 7 — 66

Whiteoak: C. Ames 0 0-0 0, M. McMullen 1 1-4 3, K. Monteith 0 0-0 0, B. Hill 0 0-2 0, K. Ward 0 0-0 0, L. Carr 1 0-0 2, J. Parr 2 0-0 4, K. Jones 4 2-2 12, B. Campbell 0 0-0 0, M. Thompson 0 0-0 0, E. Hawkins 0 0-0 0; TOTALS: 8 3-8 21; Three-point field goals: 2 (K. Jones 2)

Notre Dame: Charlee Lansing 0 0-0 0, Ava Hassel 6 1-1 16, Ella Kirby 2 0-0 5, Mollie Creech 0 0-0 0, Kamryn Bradford 3 0-0 8, Annie Dettwiller 4 1-2 9, Claire Dettwiller 4 3-4 11, Savannah Holtgrewe 0 0-0 0, Isabel Cassidy 5 0-0 12, Annabelle Ball 1 0-0 3, Ashley Holtgrewe 0 0-0 0, Mallory Boland 0 0-0 0, Gracie Ashley 0 0-0 0, Katie Strickland 1 0-0 2; TOTALS: 26 5-7 66; Three-point field goals: 6 (Hassel 3, Bradford 2, Kirby 1)

Jones records team-high 12 points