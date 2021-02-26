The Times-Gazette

McClain High School senior Brianna Weller has been named to the 2020-21 Frontier Athletic Conference Player of the Year.

Hillsboro juior Gracie Dean was also named to the team, along with McClain seniors Emma Stegbauer and Kayla Burchett.

Miami Trace won the conference championship outright with a record of 9-1. McClain was second at 8-2, followed by Jackson at 5-5, Hillsboro at 3-6, Washington at 3-7 and Chillicothe at 1-8.

Other members of the team included Miami Trace seniors Magarah Bloom and Gracee Stewart, Chillicothe sophomore Jacey Harding, and Jackson freshmen T.J. Carpenter and Mattie Walburn.

