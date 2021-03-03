L-C’s Binkley honored twice

Wilmington College women’s basketball senior McKayla Binkley was named the Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) Women’s Basketball Player of the Week on Monday. Later Monday evening, Binkley also earned a spot on the D3Hoops.com Team of the Week.

The Lynchburg-Clay High School graduate averaged 33.0 points per game on 24-of-41 (58.5 percent) as well as making 10-of-19 (52.6 percent) from three-point range in helping the Fightin’ Quakers to a sweep of Heidelberg University over the weekend. Binkley also grabbed 6.5 rebounds per game and dished 3.5 assists per contest.

After missing her career high by a point in Wilmington’s 98-82 victory at Fred Raizk Arena on Friday, Binkley hit her career high of 34 points in the rematch in Tiffin on the game-winning basket in the final seconds.

“McKayla carried our team over the weekend, especially in the win on Saturday,” Wilmington College Interim Women’s Basketball Coach Janel Blankespoor said. “I said something similar after defeating Marietta. She has a strong will to win and will do whatever it takes get that done.”

Binkley https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/03/web1_Binkley-mug.jpg Binkley