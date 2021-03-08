Boys prep regional tournament pairings

Following are the 2021 Ohio High School Athletic Association boys basketball regional tournament pairings. The home team is listed first:
Division I
Region 1
Lakewood St. Edward vs. Cleveland St. Ignatius at Norwalk High School, Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.
Lima Senior vs. Toledo St. Johns at Norwalk High School, Wednesday, 8 p.m.
Regional Final: at Norwalk High School, Saturday, 2 p.m.
Region 2
Medina vs. North Canton Hoover at Twinsburg High School, Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.
Mentor vs. Massillon Jackson at Twinsburg High School, Wednesday, 8 p.m.
Regional Final: at Twinsburg High School, Saturday, 2 p.m.
Region 3
Gahanna Lincoln vs. Powell Olentangy Liberty at Ohio Dominican University, Thursday, 6 p.m.
Westerville Central vs. Hilliard Bradley at Ohio Dominican University, Thursday, 8:30 p.m.
Regional Final: at Ohio Dominican University, Saturday, 2 p.m.
Region 4
Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller vs. Cincinnati St. Xavier at Princeton High School, Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.
Cincinnati Elder vs. Centerville at Princeton High School, Wednesday, 8 p.m.
Regional Final: at Princeton High School, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
State Semifinals
Region 2 vs. Region 4 at University of Dayton Arena, 3/20/2021, 5 p.m.
Region 1 vs. Region 3 at University of Dayton Arena, 3/20/2021, 8 p.m.
State Final – at University of Dayton Arena, 3/21/2021, 8:30 p.m.
Division II
Region 5
Struthers vs. Akron St. Vincent St. Mary at Barberton High School, Thursday, 5:30 p.m.
Gates Mills Gilmour Academy vs. Youngstown Chaney at Barberton High School, Thursday, 8:15 p.m.
Regional Final: at Barberton High School, Saturday, 1 p.m.
Region 6
Toledo Central Catholic vs. Akron Buchtel at Elida High School, Thursday, 5:30 p.m.
Shelby vs. Lima Shawnee at Elida High School, Thursday, 8 p.m.
Regional Final: at Elida High School, Saturday, 2 p.m.
Region 7
Columbus St. Francis DeSales vs. Chillicothe Unioto at Chillicothe Southeastern High School, Thursday, 5:30 p.m.
Vincent Warren vs. Byesville Meadowbrook at Chillicothe Southeastern High School, Thursday, 8 p.m.
Regional Final: at Chillicothe Southeastern High School, Saturday, 3 p.m.
Region 8
Dayton Chaminade Julienne vs. Tipp City Tippecanoe at Butler High School, Thursday, 8 p.m.
Cincinnati Archbishop McNicholas vs. Columbus Bishop Watterson at Butler High School, Thursday, 5:30 p.m.
Regional Final: at Butler High School, Saturday, 1 p.m.
State Semifinals
Region 7 vs. Region 8 at University of Dayton Arena, 3/20/2021, 11 a.m.
Region 6 vs. Region 5 at University of Dayton Arena, 3/20/2021, 2 p.m.
State Final – at University of Dayton Arena, 3/21/2021, 5:15 p.m.
Division III
Region 9
Youngstown Cardinal Mooney vs. Cleveland Heights Lutheran East at Twinsburg High School, Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.
Creston Norwayne vs. New Middletown Springfield at Twinsburg High School, Tuesday, 8 p.m.
Regional Final: at Twinsburg High School, Saturday, 5 p.m.
Region 10
Ottawa-Glandorf vs. Archbold at Elida High School, Wednesday, 8 p.m.
Johnstown-Monroe vs. Collins Western Reserve at Elida High School, Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.
Regional Final: at Elida High School, Saturday, 7 p.m.
Region 11
Worthington Christian vs. Wheelersburg at Chillicothe Southeastern High School, Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.
Proctorville Fairland vs. Beverly Fort Frye at Chillicothe Southeastern High School, Wednesday, 8 p.m.
Regional Final: at Chillicothe Southeastern High School, Saturday, 7 p.m.
Region 12
Cincinnati Taft vs. Anna at Butler High School, Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.
Springfield Shawnee vs. Versailles at Butler High School, Wednesday, 8 p.m.
Regional Final: Butler High School, Saturday, 4 p.m.
State Semifinals
Region 11 vs. Region 12 at University of Dayton Arena, 3/19/2021, 5 p.m.
Region 10 vs. Region 9 at University of Dayton Arena, 3/19/2021, 8 p.m.
State Final – at University of Dayton Arena, 3/21/2021, 2 p.m.
Division IV
Region 13
Lucas vs. Warren John F. Kennedy at Firestone High School, Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.
Richmond Heights vs. Bristolville Bristol at Firestone High School, Tuesday, 8 p.m.
Regional Final: at Firestone High School, Friday, 7 p.m.
Region 14
Carey vs. Columbus Grove at Van Wert High School, Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.
New Bremen vs. Antwerp at Van Wert High School, Tuesday, 8 p.m.
Regional Final: at Van Wert High School, Friday, 7 p.m.
Region 15
New Boston Glenwood vs. Grandview Heights at Chillicothe Southeastern High School, Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.
Glouster Trimble vs. Berlin Hiland at Chillicothe Southeastern High School, Tuesday, 8 p.m.
Regional Final: at Chillicothe Southeastern High School, Friday, 7 p.m.
Region 16
Cedarville vs. New Madison Tri-Village at Butler High School, Tuesday, 8 p.m.
Botkins vs. Newark Catholic at Butler High School, Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.
Regional Final: at Butler High School, Friday, 7 p.m.
State Semifinals
Region 16 vs. Region 13 at University of Dayton Arena, 3/19/2021, 11 a.m.
Region 14 vs. Region 15 at University of Dayton Arena, 3/19/2021, 2 p.m.
State Final – at University of Dayton Arena, 3/21/2021, 10:45 a.m.