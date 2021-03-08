Boys prep regional tournament pairings

Following are the 2021 Ohio High School Athletic Association boys basketball regional tournament pairings. The home team is listed first:

Division I

Region 1

Lakewood St. Edward vs. Cleveland St. Ignatius at Norwalk High School, Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.

Lima Senior vs. Toledo St. Johns at Norwalk High School, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Norwalk High School, Saturday, 2 p.m.

Region 2

Medina vs. North Canton Hoover at Twinsburg High School, Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.

Mentor vs. Massillon Jackson at Twinsburg High School, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Twinsburg High School, Saturday, 2 p.m.

Region 3

Gahanna Lincoln vs. Powell Olentangy Liberty at Ohio Dominican University, Thursday, 6 p.m.

Westerville Central vs. Hilliard Bradley at Ohio Dominican University, Thursday, 8:30 p.m.

Regional Final: at Ohio Dominican University, Saturday, 2 p.m.

Region 4

Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller vs. Cincinnati St. Xavier at Princeton High School, Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.

Cincinnati Elder vs. Centerville at Princeton High School, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Princeton High School, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

State Semifinals

Region 2 vs. Region 4 at University of Dayton Arena, 3/20/2021, 5 p.m.

Region 1 vs. Region 3 at University of Dayton Arena, 3/20/2021, 8 p.m.

State Final – at University of Dayton Arena, 3/21/2021, 8:30 p.m.

Division II

Region 5

Struthers vs. Akron St. Vincent St. Mary at Barberton High School, Thursday, 5:30 p.m.

Gates Mills Gilmour Academy vs. Youngstown Chaney at Barberton High School, Thursday, 8:15 p.m.

Regional Final: at Barberton High School, Saturday, 1 p.m.

Region 6

Toledo Central Catholic vs. Akron Buchtel at Elida High School, Thursday, 5:30 p.m.

Shelby vs. Lima Shawnee at Elida High School, Thursday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Elida High School, Saturday, 2 p.m.

Region 7

Columbus St. Francis DeSales vs. Chillicothe Unioto at Chillicothe Southeastern High School, Thursday, 5:30 p.m.

Vincent Warren vs. Byesville Meadowbrook at Chillicothe Southeastern High School, Thursday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Chillicothe Southeastern High School, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Region 8

Dayton Chaminade Julienne vs. Tipp City Tippecanoe at Butler High School, Thursday, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati Archbishop McNicholas vs. Columbus Bishop Watterson at Butler High School, Thursday, 5:30 p.m.

Regional Final: at Butler High School, Saturday, 1 p.m.

State Semifinals

Region 7 vs. Region 8 at University of Dayton Arena, 3/20/2021, 11 a.m.

Region 6 vs. Region 5 at University of Dayton Arena, 3/20/2021, 2 p.m.

State Final – at University of Dayton Arena, 3/21/2021, 5:15 p.m.

Division III

Region 9

Youngstown Cardinal Mooney vs. Cleveland Heights Lutheran East at Twinsburg High School, Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.

Creston Norwayne vs. New Middletown Springfield at Twinsburg High School, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Twinsburg High School, Saturday, 5 p.m.

Region 10

Ottawa-Glandorf vs. Archbold at Elida High School, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

Johnstown-Monroe vs. Collins Western Reserve at Elida High School, Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.

Regional Final: at Elida High School, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Region 11

Worthington Christian vs. Wheelersburg at Chillicothe Southeastern High School, Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.

Proctorville Fairland vs. Beverly Fort Frye at Chillicothe Southeastern High School, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Chillicothe Southeastern High School, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Region 12

Cincinnati Taft vs. Anna at Butler High School, Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.

Springfield Shawnee vs. Versailles at Butler High School, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: Butler High School, Saturday, 4 p.m.

State Semifinals

Region 11 vs. Region 12 at University of Dayton Arena, 3/19/2021, 5 p.m.

Region 10 vs. Region 9 at University of Dayton Arena, 3/19/2021, 8 p.m.

State Final – at University of Dayton Arena, 3/21/2021, 2 p.m.

Division IV

Region 13

Lucas vs. Warren John F. Kennedy at Firestone High School, Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.

Richmond Heights vs. Bristolville Bristol at Firestone High School, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Firestone High School, Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 14

Carey vs. Columbus Grove at Van Wert High School, Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.

New Bremen vs. Antwerp at Van Wert High School, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Van Wert High School, Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 15

New Boston Glenwood vs. Grandview Heights at Chillicothe Southeastern High School, Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.

Glouster Trimble vs. Berlin Hiland at Chillicothe Southeastern High School, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Chillicothe Southeastern High School, Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 16

Cedarville vs. New Madison Tri-Village at Butler High School, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Botkins vs. Newark Catholic at Butler High School, Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.

Regional Final: at Butler High School, Friday, 7 p.m.

State Semifinals

Region 16 vs. Region 13 at University of Dayton Arena, 3/19/2021, 11 a.m.

Region 14 vs. Region 15 at University of Dayton Arena, 3/19/2021, 2 p.m.

State Final – at University of Dayton Arena, 3/21/2021, 10:45 a.m.

