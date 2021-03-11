Greenfield opens summer league registration

Greenfield’s recreation committee met Thursday morning, along with some volunteers, and determined sign-ups for the summer youth leagues at Mitchell Park will be open from now until Wednesday, March 31.

The committee is scheduled to meet again at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 18 in the council chambers on the third floor of the City Building. Those interested in volunteering to help in the formation of a group to run the program, or those interested in sponsoring or volunteering in other capacities, should plan to attend.

Whether signing up one child or multiple children, the cost will be $20 per child. Sign-up fees will be paid at the first practice.

Registrations will be available on a table in the third floor lobby of the City Building and on the village of Greenfield Facebook page. Registrations will also be brought to the schools for distribution among students.

Completed registrations may be returned by email to sparker@greenfieldohio.net; by mailing to the village offices at 300 Jefferson St., P.O. Box 300, Greenfield, Ohio 45123; by placing them in the drop box on the first floor lobby of the City Building, or the drop box in the alley behind the City Building; or by returning them in person to the village offices on the third floor of the City Building.

This file photo shows a sign at the entrance to Mitchell Park in Greenfield. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/03/web1_Mitchell-Park-sign-2.jpg This file photo shows a sign at the entrance to Mitchell Park in Greenfield. Times-Gazette file photo