OHSAA boys state tournament pairings

In conjunction with policies set by the University of Dayton and Dayton-Montgomery County Public Health, the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) will make at least 650 tickets available to the fans of each school for their team’s semifinal game in the state tournament.

The athletic director of each school will distribute the purchase codes for the school’s ticket allotment. Purchase codes are only available through the athletic directors of the participating schools or the OHSAA. Ticket allotments for the championship games will also be 650 per school. Tickets for the Division IV and III state semifinals will go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday. Tickets for the Division II and I state semifinals will go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

LIVE COVERAGE: All 12 games of the state tournament will be covered by Spectrum. Every game will be streamed live at www.OHSAA.tv (free for Spectrum subscribers; $9.99 per game for non-Spectrum customers). In addition, the final eight games of the state tournament (Division I and II semifinals and all four championship games) will be televised live on Spectrum News 1.

Following are the state tournament pairings. All games will be played at University of Dayton Arena. The home team is listed first:

Division I

Mentor (25-0) vs. Centerville (24-3), Saturday, 5 p.m.

Cleveland St. Ignatius (19-6) vs. Westerville Central (21-2), Saturday, 8 p.m.

State Final – Sunday, 8:30 p.m.

Division II

Columbus St. Francis DeSales (18-7) vs. Dayton Chaminade Julienne (13-7), Saturday, 11 a.m.

Lima Shawnee (25-1) vs. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (27-0), Saturday 2 p.m.

State Final – Sunday, 5:15 p.m.

Division III

Worthington Christian (27-1) vs. Cincinnati Taft (16-4), Friday, 5 p.m.

Ottawa-Glandorf (20-4) vs. Cleveland Heights Lutheran East (14-3), Friday 8 p.m.

State Final – Sunday, 2 p.m.

Division IV

Botkins (25-3) vs. Richmond Heights (17-4), Friday, 11 a.m.

Columbus Grove (24-2) vs. New Boston Glenwood (24-2), Friday, 2 p.m.

State Final – Sunday, 10:45 a.m.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/03/web1_ohsaabasketball-1.jpg

Limited tickets, but games on Spectrum