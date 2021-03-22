Local sports brief

Mitchell Park meeting

The Mitchell Park Youth Sports League will meet on Saturday, March 27 from 10-11 a.m. at Mitchell Park for anyone wishing to sign up to play T-Ball, Coach Pitch Minor, Coach Pitch Major, or A & B League. All will be for boys and girls.

The league is looking for volunteers to coach or sponsor a team. For those interested but unable to attend Saturday, registrations have recently been sent home with students and are also available on the table in the third-floor lobby of the City Building and on the village of Greenfield, Ohio Facebook page.

Registrations should be turned in by March 31 and may be returned by email to sparker@greenfieldohio.net; by mail to the village offices at 300 Jefferson St., P.O. Box 300, Greenfield, Ohio 45123; by placing in the dropbox on the first-floor lobby of the City Building, the dropbox in the alley behind the City Building; or by returning them in person to the village offices on the third floor of the City Building.