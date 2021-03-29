Div. III and IV Girls All-Ohio Basketball

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Division III and IV girls basketball All-Ohio teams were announced Monday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

Fairfield juinor Emma Fouch was the only player from Highland County named to the teams. She received special mention in Division III after averaging 17.5 points per game.

The Division I and II All-Ohio teams will be announced Tuesday, followed by the Ohio Ms. Basketball Award on Wednesday. The boys basketball All-Ohio teams will be announced starting next Monday, April 5.

Division III

Player of the Year: Zoe Miller, Berlin Hiland

Coach of the Year: Ourtney Bryant, Warrensville Heights

First Team

Zoe Miller, Berlin Hiland, 5-10, sr., 20.1; Addi Dillow, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant, 5-8, sr., 24; Rylee Leonard, Sardinia Eastern Brown, 5-6, so., 20.4; Kaylee Darnell, Wheelersburg, 5-6, sr., 19.8; Katherine Weakley, Worthington Christian, 5-10, sr., 21.1; Hailey Unger, Arcanum, 5-8, jr., 19; Brooklyn Troyer, Apple Creek Waynedale, 5-8, sr., 15.7; Izzy Lamparty, Canfield South Range, 5-9, sr., 20.2; Jade Salters, Warrensville Heights, 5-8, sr., 24.3; Makayla Elmore, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon, 6-4, sr., 20.7.

Second Team

Hannah Archer, Beverly Fort Frye, 5-8, jr., 17.4; Reagan Vinskovich, Belmont Union Local, 6-1, so., 22; McKayla Dunkle, Cadiz Harrison Central, 6-1, jr., 17.9; Allison Basye, Chillicothe Huntington, 5-11, jr., 24; Arianna Smith, Columbus Africentric, 6-2, sr., 16; Ella Doseck, Anna, 5-6, sr., 16.1; Grace Mills, Garrettsville Garfield, 5-8, sr., 16.4; Annika Bredel, Elyria Catholic, 5-9, jr., 17; McKenna Stephens, Willard, 5-9, sr., 17.3; Brooklyn Thrash, Bloomdale Elmwood, 6-0, jr., 21.5.

Third Team

Morgan Yoder, Berlin Hiland, 5-9, sr., 10; Maliyah Johnson, Columbus Africentric, 6-0, sr., 18; Gabbie King, West Jefferson, 5-10, sr., 13.9; Abbie Riddle, Baltimore Liberty Union, 5-11, so., 16.9; Kaylee Dingee, Carlisle, sr., 8.2; Kenna Gray, Tipp City Bethel, 5-7, sr., 15.1; Kara King, Purcell Marian, 5-9, sr., 10; Selena Weaver West Liberty-Salem, 6-0, sr., 16.5; Caitlyn DeMassimo, Creston Norwayne, 5-9, sr., 15.3; Mahogany Cottingham, Garfield Heights Trinity, 5-9, so., 15.9; Kenedi Goon, Ashland Crestview, 6-2, sr., 14.9; Marisa Seiler, Wauseon, 5-9, jr., 19.

Special Mention

DeLaney Harper, Seaman North Adams, 6-0., sr., 12.4; Marlee Grinstead, Albany Alexander, 5-9, Jr., 18.1; Paige Tolson, Stewart Federal Hocking, 5-3, Sr., 23.0; Tomi Hinkle, Proctorville Fairland, 5-7, So., 17.0; Aubri Spicer, New Lexington, 5-8, So., 19.9; Emma Fouch, Leesburg Fairfield, 5-7, Jr., 17.5; Emma Gumont, Warren Champion, 5-9, sr., 13.0; Krista Perry, Columbiana Crestview, 5-11, sr., 15.4; Kelsey Wolfe, Apple Creek Waynedale, 5-8, sr., 12.4; Arora Levengood, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley, 5-8, sr.,16.5; Kenzie Dalton, Beverly Fort Frye, 5-3, jr., 10.4; Torre Kildow, Belmont Union Local, 6-0, so., 17.4; Beth Hardwick, Cardington, 5-8, jr., 14.0; Abigail Adkins, Johnstown-Monroe, 5-9, fr., 15.7; Blessing King, Worthington Christian, 5-11, jr., 12.6; Reilly Greenlee, Kirtland, Jr., 11.5; Jada Ward, Warrensville Heights, 5-5, Jr., 16.5; Emily Rapacz, Elyria Catholic, 6-1, Sr., 12.7; Kiersten Cline, Sherwood Fairview, 5-6, sr. 11.6; Emma Leis, Spencervlle, 5-8, sr., 16.6; Allison Teglovic, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 5-8, sr., 14.5; Kelsey Erford, Ottawa-Glandorf, 5-8, sr., 12.8; Lauren Gerken, Findlay Liberty-Benton, 5-11, fr., 17.2; Paige Fischer, Williamsburg, 5-10, sr., 17.5.

Honorable Mention

Kyli Horn, Berlin Hiland, 5-7, sr., 13.0; Maria Clark, Martins Ferry, 5-7, jr., 14.0; Madalynn Kennedy, Zanesville West Muskingum, 5-7, jr., 13.0; Casey Kildow, Belmont Union Local, 5-7, sr., 11.1; Ali Shane, Zoarville Tusky Valley, 5-9, sr., 13.2; Brooke Baird, Old Washington Buckeye Trail, 5-7, sr., 14.6; Mahaley Farmer, Williamsport Westfall, 5-10, Sr., 11.7; Jadyn Mace, Albany Alexander, 5-7, Sr., 11.2; Macie Graves, Chillicothe Southeastern, 5-10, Sr., 18.0; Emma Garrison, Frankfort Adena, 5-6, Fr., 10.0; Jadyn Smith, Frankfort Adena, 5-9, Jr., 10.0; Chloe Chambers, Oak Hill, 6-1, Jr., 13.4; Kaleigh Murphy, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant, 5-10, Jr., 12.0; Bree Allen, Proctorville Fairland, 5-11, Fr., 15.5; Maddie Ward, Chesapeake, 5-11, Sr., 16.4; Karmen Bruton, South Point, 5-6, Jr.; 10.0; Evan Williams, Ironton, 5-5, So., 9.3; Hadyn Bailey, Rock Hill, 5-5, So., 12.2; Mackenzie Gloff, Sardinia Eastern Brown, 5-10, Jr., 10.6; Livi Shonkwiler, Minford, 5-5, Sr., 14.0; Haidyn Wamsley, McDermott Northwest, 5-10, Sr., 13.0; Valerie Copas, McDermott Northwest, 5-8, Sr., 12.0; Eden Cline, Portsmouth West, 5-7, Jr., 11.3; Alaina Keeney, Wheelersburg, 5-10, Jr., 10.7; Dana Bertke, Cardington, 5-8, jr., 8.5; Gabby Daniels, Fredericktown, 5-8, jr., 12.2; Holly Gompf, Mount Gilead, 5-7, sr., 13.9; Jordan Huffman, North Union, 5-6, sr., 11.1; Meghan Mayotte, Worthington Christian, 5-9, so., 10.2; Lyndsey Stocks, Northridge, 5-11, sr., 12.3; Torie Utter, Georgetown, 5-6, jr., 18.4; Madi Ogden, Williamsburg, 5-7, sr., 15.1; Madelyn Fearon, Arcanum, 5-7, jr., 13.5; Alli Stolz, Bethel-Tate, 6-0, sr., 16.2; Leah Butterbaugh, Waynesville, 5-8, sr., 14.4; Kenzie Schneeman, Cincinnati Deer Park, sr., 21; Bella Answini, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy, 5-8, sr., 17.8; Lydia Kastor, Burton Berkshire, 5-8, Jr., 13.9; Alexis Mahaffey, Orwell Grand Valley, 6-0, Sr., 8.6; Kella DiGeronimo, Independence, 5-7, Sr., 11.5; Welline Tere, Warrensville Heights, 5-6, Sr., 14.6; Ellie Struna, Andover Pymatuning Valley, 6-0, Jr., 13.4; Anna Ibos, Garfield Heights Trinity, 5-8, Sr., 10.4; Haley Coso, Kirtland, 6-0, Sr., 10.6; Laney Murphy, Waynedale, 5-8, sr., 11.8; Olivia Stanley, Norwayne, 5-8, sr., 14.2; Jenna Smith, Garfield, 6-0, jr., 18.8; Brooke Waldeck, Waterloo, 5-10, sr., 19.1; Sophia Hook, Brookfield, 5-10, so., 19.1; Alexis Giles, South Range, 5-6, jr., 13.0, Joclyn Fristik, East Palestine, 5-4, sr., 15.7; Grace Witmer, Columbiana, 5-6, sr., 20.0; Brook Stookey, Tuslaw, 6-0, jr., 9.8; Riley Rismiller, Coldwater, 6-3, so., 18.5; Elliana Schaefer, Castalia Margaretta, 5-6, sr., 16.1; Hayley St. John, Millbury Lake, 5-10, sr., 14.0; Aubrey Haas, Pemberville Eastwood, 5-8, jr., 19.2; Brooklyn Green, Delta, 5-9, sr., 12.0; Aricka Lutz, Swanton, 5-3, sr., 14.4; Ariel Page, Montpelier, 5-11, jr., 13.7; Sadie Arend, Carey, 5-11, sr., 11.3.

Division IV

Player of the Year: Emma Hess, Xenia Legacy Christian

Coach of the Year: Jerry Close, Waterford

First Team

Tory Hendershot, Shadyside, 5-7, sr., 15.7; Jacey Justice, Peebles, 5-8, sr., 32.1; Ava Hassel, Portsmouth Notre Dame, 5-5, sr., 20.8; Bella Kline, Sugar Grove Berne Union, 5-11, sr., 13.6; Molly Howard, McDonald, 5-9, sr., 20; Riley Stopp, Willoughby Cornerstone Christian Academy, 5-11, sr., 16.8; Morgan Hunt, Tri Village, 5-10. so., 19.9; Emma Hess, Xenia Legacy Christian, 6-0, sr., 18.6; Madison Royal-Davis, Toledo Christian, 5-10, sr., 25.2; Ivy Wolf, Minster, 5-10, sr., 20.3.

Second Team

Ashleigh Wheeler, Sarahsville Shenandoah, 5-4, sr., 12.1; Bri Claxon, South Webster, 5-9, jr., 25.7; Harlei Antritt, Newark Catholic, 6-0, sr., 16; Danielle Vuletich, Berlin Center Western Reserve, 6-1, sr., 24; Grace Vermilya, Loudonville, 5-11, sr., 20.1; Hannah Mang, Lake Center Christian, 5-8, sr., 21.1; Tai Roberts, Willoughby Andrews Osborne Academy, 5-6, jr., 21.2; Anna Swisshelm, Felicity-Franklin, 5-10, so., 22.8; Kenzie Hoelscher, Fort Loramie, 6-0, sr., 13.8; Claudia Pifher, New Washington Buckeye Central, 5-8, jr., 19.2.

Third Team

Cayton Secrest, Caldwell, 5-6, sr., 16.3; Baylee Wach, Shadyside, 5-7, sr., 15.2; Cara Taylor, Waterford, 5-3, jr., 14.2; Sophia Kline, Berne Union, 6-1, so., 11; Chloe Chard-Pelloquin, Newark Catholic, 6-3, sr., 14; Allyson Ross, Columbia Station Columbia, 5-7, sr., 15.3; Rylee Sagester, Tri Village, 5-6, so., 17.4; Austy Miller, Bradford, 5-4, jr., 17.8; Nicole Knippen, Ottoville, 5-7, sr., 16.4; Paige Gaynier, Delphos St. John’s, 5-6, sr., 21.5.

Special Mention

Briana Orsborne, Glouster Trimble, 5-9, jr., 15; Bella Whaley, Ironton St. Joseph, 5-9, jr., 15.4; Olivia Smith, Bainbridge Paint Valley, 5-6, jr., 12.5; Abby Cochenour, Beaver Eastern, 5-7, jr., 19.8; Kasey Kimbler, Franklin Furnace Green, 5-7, jr., 18.0; Corri Vermilya, Loudonville, 5-9, fr., 15.6; Ella Lunsford, Dalton, 5-8, so., 13.1; Bella Kline, East Canton, 5-10, sr., 15.0; Kalista Friday, Woodsfield Monroe Central, 5-5, jr., 18.5; Jenna Carlisle, Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans, 5-10, jr., 17; Katie Zatta, Steubenville Catholic Central, 5-6, jr., 18.8; Brooklynn Hess, Danville, 5-11, jr., 15.5; Katie Neuhart, Delaware Christian, 5-9, jr., 21.0; Lexi Wenger, Northmor, 5-9, jr., 13.9; Kamryn Jordan, Cincinnati Country Day, 5-5, sr., 14.1; Kara McFadden, Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding, 5-2, so., 21.7; Aislyn Hurst, Willoughby Cornerstone Christian Academy, 5-8, sr., 14.8; Julia Harris, Cuyahoga Heights, 5-7, sr., 9.1; Giselle Johnson, Willoughby Andrews Osborne Academy, 5-11, jr., 14.9; Malorie Schroeder, McComb, 5-8, sr., 13.0; Camille Endsley, Norwalk St. Paul, 5-6, sr., 14.3; Katrina Stoller, Haviland Wayne Trace, 5-8, sr., 13.7; Jessica Bowerman, Attica Seneca East, 5-9, sr., 14.4; Kenzie King, Columbus Grove, 5-7, jr., 12.4; Brooke Allen, Elmore Woodmore, 6-1, sr., 21.8; Taylor Ratliff, New Washington Buckeye Central, 5-6, sr., 12; Shelby Grover, Lucas, 5-9, so., 20.0; Macie Miller, Old Fort, 5-4, fr., 17.4; Danielle Smith, Norwalk St. Paul, 5-8, sr., 12.1; Kenzie Schroeder, Hicksville, 6-0, so., 17.9.

Honorable Mention

Mya Leach, Sarahsville Shenandoah, 5-8, fr., 14.2; Emily Siedel, Bowerston Conotton Valley, 5-4, sr., 14.5; Maddie Powers, Malvern, 5-8, so., 16.0; Sophia Knight, Tuscarawas Central Catholic, 5-8, sr., 12.9; Kelsey Harlan, Hannibal River, 5-6, fr., 12.4; Kara Ramsey, New Matamoras Frontier, 5-6, so., 10.0; Makenna Phillips, Beallsville, 5-11, sr., 11.0; Curstin Giffin, Belpre, 5-9, sr., 14.0; Mackenzie Suprano, Waterford, 5-6, jr., 15.9; Jayne Six, Glouster Trimble, 6-2, jr., 15.3; Desiree Simpson, Symmes Valley, 5-9, fr., 13.6; Brooke Kennedy, Manchester, 6-0, sr., 16.9; Lilly Gray, Peebles, 5-10, sr., 12.0; Kame Sweeney, Franklin Furnace Green, 5-10, sr., 12.0; Claire Dettwiller, Portsmouth Notre Dame, 6-0, sr., 8.4; Emily Blevins, Berne Union, 5-7, sr., 9.0; Ellie Bruce, Fisher Catholic, 6-1, fr., 7.7; Paige Gavin, Fisher Catholic, 5-6, sr., 6.5; Jenna Grabans, Fairfield Christian, 5-6, fr., 12.0; Alexanderia Majers, East Knox, 5-5, jr., 11.3; Brynn Peddicord, Newark Catholic, 5-7, sr., 8.0; Ella Proper, Danville, 5-7, fr., 12.8; Azyiah Williams, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington, 5-5, sr., 24.3; Dana Rose Fort Loramie, 6-1, sr., 11.3; Kathleen Ahner, Xenia Legacy Christian, 5-8, sr., 15.2; Angie Smith, Yellow Springs, 5-6, jr., 22.9; Mallory Mullen, Springfield Catholic Central, 6-0, jr., 14.3; Sabrina Delbello, Cincinnati Country Day, 5-7, sr., 13; Grace Forrest, Mechanicsburg, 5-6, sr., 20.3; Elise Champagne, Columbia Station Columbia, 5-7, fr., 10.0; Haley Domen Middlefield Cardinal, 5-1, jr., 16.0; Alex Rosson, Willoughby Cornerstone Christian Academy, 5-5, jr., 8.8; Lati Fleming, Ashtabula St. John, 5-7, sr., 12.0; Averey Lavinder, Columbia Stadion Columbia, 5-9, Sr., 9.7; Olivia Eldridge, Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding, 5-10, Jr., 10.3; Tess Denning, Dalton, 6-1, sr., 11.9; Shalen Guilliams, Loudonville, 5-8, jr., 15.0; Zahra Cunningham, Windham, 5-9, jr., 15.0; Emma Whaley, Sebring McKinley, 5-5, sr., 19.0, Marissa Ventura, Maplewood, 5-5, jr, 16.2; Belle Zirzow, Bristol, 5-9, jr., 19.8; Sophia Costantino, McDonald, 5-7, sr., 15.5; Janae Hoying, Minster, 5-8, sr., 12.0; Elle Schmitz, Mansfield Christian, 5-7, sr., 17.9; Madison Brown, Pioneer North Central, 5-5, jr., 14.9; Aubrey Bouillon, New Riegel, 5-5, jr., 13.8; Abi Lammers, Miller City, 5-6, jr., 15.8; Sammy Hoelscher, Maria Stein Marion Local, 5-9, jr., 12.4; Alli Vaughn, Fort Recovery, 5-10, sr., 11.4; Morgan Leffel, New Knoxville, 5-7, sr., 13.1.

Fouch receives special mention in Division III