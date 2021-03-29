Lady Lions upend Wilmington

The Fairfield Lions Lions defeated Wilmington 8-7 in a non-conference contest Saturday. In one photo Halle Hamilton (10) attempts to lay down a bunt. In the other photo Kylie Fauber takes a swing.

