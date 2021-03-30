HHS track: Girls 4th, boys 8th at first meet

The Hillsboro girls and boys track and field teams competed Saturday in the Fairweather Relays in Chillicothe. The HHS girls team finished 4th overall and the HHS boys finished 8th overall out of 11 teams.

Those placing for Hillsboro were as follows:

Girls

Shuttle Hurdles — 7th (Thoroman, Karnes, Robinson, Steele) 1:17.98

4x100m Relay — 1st (Browning, Steele, Karnes, Edenfield) 53.61

4x800m Relay — 5th (Bailey, Letts, Miles, Haines) 11:24.45

Sprint Medley — 4th (Browning, Roberts, Edenfield, Scott) 2:07.86

4x200m Relay — 2nd (Karnes, Steele, Roberts, Edenfield) 1:56.77

Distance Medley — 7th (Miles, Thoroman, Haines, Letts) 15:35.40

4x400m Relay — 5th (Browning, Bailey, Roberts, Scott) 4:42.00

Long Jump Relay — 2nd (Callahan, Barton, Thoroman)

High Jump Relay — tie 5th (Barton, Haines)

Shot Put Relay — 4th (Lesley, Moberly, Griffith)

Discus Relay — 5th (Lesley, Moberly, Ogden)

Pole Vault Relay — 3rd (Edenfield, Browning, Allen)

Boys

Shuttle Hurdles: 8th (Roberts, Weber, Stone, Morgan) 1:22.49

4x100m Relay: 3rd (Weber, Richards, Porter, Rickman) 45.76

4x200m Relay: 1st (Weber, Richards, Porter, Rickman) 1:37.05

4x400m Relay: 3rd (Weber, Porter, Ryan, Rickman) 3:47.64

Long Jump Relay: 8th (Richards, Porter, Rickman)

High Jump Relay: T4th (Roberts, Rickman)

Shot Put Relay: 6th (Burns, Clemons, Mau)

Discus Relay: 4th (Burns, Mau, Huffman)

Pole Vault Relay: 3rd (Ryan)

Information for this story wa ssubmitted by Darci Miles, Hillsboro High School.

