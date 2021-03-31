McClain knocks off Lady Mustangs

DODSONVILLE — The McClain Lady Tigers jumped out to an early lead and never looked back as they defeated Lynchburg-Clay 12-1 Monday in a non-conference softball game.

McClain scored a solo run in the top of the first inning then plated seven runs in the second inning to take an 8-0 lead. Lynchburg’s lone run came in the bottom of the second inning. McClain added three runs in the third inning and one more in the fifth.

“We started off better tonight, but unclean play on defense continues to plague us,” Lynchburg-Clay coach Chad McConnaughey said. “At the plate we continue to struggle to consistently make contact. We have to keep battling and continue to strive to be even better.”

McConnaughey said six errors proved too costly for the Lady Mustangs.

Sarah McKinney drove in Lynchburg’s lone run with a triple. Ashley Ernst, Sierra Benney and Haleigh Snider all had singles for the hosts.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/03/web1_Lynchburg-LC-new-logo-1.jpg