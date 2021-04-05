Hillsboro tops Whiteoak in title game

In what Whiteoak coach Chris Veidt described as a classic pitchers duel, Hillsboro defeated Whiteoak, 3-2, Saturday in the championship game of the Wildcat Invitational.

Whiteoak won its opening game over Rock Hill, 6-2, while Hillsboro defeated Glouster Trimble, 13-0, setting the stage for the championship game.

“Classic pitchers duel. Our defensive breakdowns in the fifth allowed them to have a big inning and it ultimately cost us the game,” Veidt said. “Connor Butler and their pitcher (Tanner Warner) were simply outstanding. Landon Barnett continued the pitching-dominant battle with five strikeouts in two innings.

”Hillsboro is one of if not the most talented teams we will face this season. We’ve had two battles with them that could’ve gone either way. We feel good about that and the progression we continue to make. Carson Emery and Conner Butler were named to the all tournament team for Whiteoak along with Ryan Scott and Warner for Hillsboro.”

Whiteoak scored two runs in second early to take the early lead, but Hillsboro rallied with three runs in the fifth inning.

Hillsboro pitching allowed the two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out 12.

Connor Barnett, Carson Emery and Eli Roberts accounted for the Wildcats’ three hits.

In Whiteoak’s opening game, Emery collected two hits.

“In classic Wildcat baseball fashion, we applied pressure until they broke,” Veidt said. “Carson Emery was impressive both on the mound and at the plate. This was Carson’s first varsity pitching start. Ian Griffith was solid in relief, once again. We stole 14 bases.”

Hillsboro baseball team members tip their hats in Mowrystown on Saturday at the Wildcat Invitational. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/04/web1_Hboro-baseball-pic.jpg Hillsboro baseball team members tip their hats in Mowrystown on Saturday at the Wildcat Invitational. Courtesy photo

Wildcats, Indians both easly win invitational openers