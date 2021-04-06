Pirates sweep HHS in tennis

The Hillsboro boys tennis team suffered a 5-0 setback Tuesday against Wheelersburg.
Following are the match scores
First singles — Logan Davis (W) defeated Lawton Parry (H) 6-1, 6-2.
Second singles — Alex Thomas (W) defeated Blake Tira (H) 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.
Third singles — Preslee Etterling (W) defeated Shane Sullivan (H) 6-3, 6-1.
First doubles — Nathan Sylvia and Austin Collier (W) defeated Brogan Priest and Charlie Schnider (H) 6-2, 6-2.
Second doubles — Gavin Rase and Alex Meyers (W) defeated George Kenta and Matty Hollan (H) 6-4, 6-0.