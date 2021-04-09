McClain girls 1st at R.L. Davidson Invite

The McClain girls finished first out of 17 teams and the Hillsboro girls were runners-up Thursday at the R.L. Davidson Invitational at Southeastern High School.

“The McClain Lady Tigers had a great team effort as they finished first out of 17 schools to win the R.L. Davidson Invitational at Southeastern High School,” McClain coach Steve Roble said. “Kerigan Pollard won the 100 meter dash with a time of 13.15. The boys team put up a solid effort, finishing fifth out of 16 teams.”

The Fairfield girls also competed and finished 14th.

On the boys side, Hillsboro finished fourth, McClain fifth and Fairfield 13th among 16 teams.

The meet was suspended due to weather prior to the start of the girls 3200-meter run, so there are no results for that race plus boys 3200, girls 4 x 400, boys 4 x 400 and girls discus.

Girls team scores were: McClain 86.33, Hillsboro 76.5, North Adams 55, Circleville 51.5, Peebles 39, Washington 32, Waverly 31.5, Eastern Brown 29, Zane Trace 27, Adena 26.33, Westfall 23.33, Unioto 19, Huntington Ross 19, Fairfield 18, Paint Valley 7.5, Southeastern 3 and Piketon 2.

Boys team scores were: Adena 81.5, Waverly 66, Circleville 64.5, Hillsboro 53, McClain 42, Zane Trace 41.5, Paint Valley 40.5, Southeastern 38, Westfall 25, Huntington Ross 24.5, North Adams 24, Unioto 24, Fairfield 20, Eastern Brown 19, Piketon 16 and Peebles 5.5.

Following is a list of the Highland County participants that placed in each event:

GIRLS

4 x 800 Relay — Fairfield, 4th (Morgan Richmond, Emily Price, Kennedy Zink, Faith Donley), 11:31.94; Hillsboro, 5th (Brooklyn Minton, Addyson Miles, Brooklyn Lucarello, Bree Bailey), 12:03.82; McClain, 7th (Kathy Alvarez, Hailey Legge, Katrina Sturgeon, Ella Osborne) 12:35.61.

110 Hurdles — Kerigan Pollard (M) 1st, 17.61; Emma Stegbauer (M) 4th, 18.08; Bre Karnes (H) 5th, 18.78.

100 Dash — Kerigan Pollard (M), 1st, 13.15; Eden Edenfield (H) 2nd, 13.45; Iva Easter (M) 7th, 13.77.

4 x 200 Relay — Hillsboro, 2nd (Bre Karnes, Sydney Callahan, Sinai Roberts, Eden Edenfield) 1:53.58; McClain, 3rd (Luca Matesic, Ryan Butterbaugh, Macey McCune, Iva Easter) 1:55.06; Fairfield, 8th (Olivia Bellamy, Hailey Tolle, Avery Teeters, Hallie Haines) 2:03 17.

1600 Run — Geneve Baril (M), 3rd, 5:35.35; Faith Donley (F), 8th, 5:54.29.

4 x 100 Relay — McClain, 3rd (Emma Stegbauer, Luca Matesic, Ryan Butterbaugh, Iva Easter) 53.73; Hillsboro, 5th (Kelsey Gilikson, Riley Barton, Sinai Roberts, Allison Browning) 55.77.

400 Dash — Iva Easter (M) 5th, 1:07.67; Kaitlyn Jett (M) 7th, 1:08.75; Rylie Scott (H) 8th, 1:09.57.

300 Hurdles — Kerrigan Pollard (M) 2nd, 49.01; Kiersten Steele (H) 55.67; Bre Karnes (H) 6th, 56.26; Abigail Monson (F) 7th, 56.27.

800 Run — Geneve Baril (F) 2nd, 2:31.88; Bree Bailey (H) 8th, 2:48.35.

200 Dash — Eden Edenfield (H) 1st, 27.17; Kerigan Pollard (M) 2nd, 27.21; Caitlin Campbell (F) 8th, 28.65.

High Jump — Cierra Lovely (H) 3rd, 4-10; Hallie Haines (F) 6th, 4-6; Maddy Crawford (M) 7th, 4-6.

Long Jump — Sydney Callahan (H) 3rd, 14-11; Maddy Crawford (M) 6th, 14-01.5.

Shot Put — Lily Barnes (M) 3rd, 32-05; Paris Priest (F) 4th, 31-9.5; Kenzie Dietrick (H) 6th, 30-10.

Pole Vault — Eden Edenfield (H) 1st, 8-6; Isabella Allen (H) 4th, 7-0; Ryan Butterbaugh (M) 8th, 6-6.

BOYS

4 x 800 Relay — Fairfield, 2nd (Blake Haines, Brant Haines, Nathan Vidourek, Cohen Frost) 9:09.53; McClain, 3rd (Nathan Ernst, Paul Bliss, Garrett George, Luke Bliss) 9:30.12.

110 Hurdles — Seth Wise (M) 3rd, 17.30.

100 Dash — Brandon King (M) 7th, 12.13, Braden Wright (M) 8th, 12.18.

4 x 200 Relay — Hillsboro, 1st (Logan Weber, Anthony Richards, Maliki Porter, Kai Rickman) 1:35.09; McClain, 8th (Trevor Caldwell, Gavin Warren, Drayden Jett, Brandon Reedy) 1:42.40.

1600 Run — Cohen Frost (F), 5th, 5:01.66; Blake Haines (F) 7th, 5:07.06; Lyle White (M) 8th, 5:11.05.

4 x 100 Relay — Hillsboro, 1st (Logan Weber, Anthony Richards, Maliki Porter, Kai Rickman) 45.54; McClain, 5th (Brandon King, Brandon Reedy, Seth Wise, Trevor Caldwell) 47.36.

400 Dash — Braden Wright (M) 4th, 54.82; Maliki Porter (H) 8th, 55.86.

300 Hurdles — Reese Teeters (F) 4th, 45.88; Luke Bliss (M) 7th, 47.15.

800 Run — Cohen Frost (F) 8th, 1:15.70.

200 Dash — Kai Rickman (H) 2nd, 23.03; Branden Wright (M) 5th, 24.41; Brandon King (M) 8th, 24.49.

Discus — Cam Closson (M) 4th, 129-06.5; Gabe Lee (M) 8th, 113-05.

High Jump — Braden Wright (M) 8th, 5-4.

Long Jump — Anthony Richards (H) 2nd, 19-7.

Pole Vault — Owen Ryan (H) 2nd, 10-6; Jackson Crago (M) 7th, 9-0.

Shot Put — Zach Burns (H) 4th, 42-05.5; Derek Whitt (H) 5th, 41-01.5.

The McClain High School girls track team is pictured Thursday after winning the 17-team R.L. Davidson Invitational at Southeastern High School. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/04/web1_McClain-Track-Girls-Win-4-8-21.jpg The McClain High School girls track team is pictured Thursday after winning the 17-team R.L. Davidson Invitational at Southeastern High School. Submitted photo

Hillsboro girls finish runners-up; Fairfield also participates