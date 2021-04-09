Wildcats clobber Dragons 22-0

WEST UNION — The Whiteoak Wildcats climbed above the .500 mark as they hammered West Union 22-0 Wednesday in a Southern Hills Athletic Conference matchup.

The win moved Whiteoak to 1-1 in the SHAC and 4-3 overall.

Holding a 1-0 lead, the Wildcats tacked on 17 runs in the third inning to put the game out of reach.

“Offense came through in a big way today,” Whiteoak coach Chris Veidt said. “Ian Griffith and David Donohoo combined (to go) 6 for 6. Landon Barnett and Carson Emery has two hits each and really squared some balls up.”

Kaden Moon-Stone, with his second complete game in as many starts, pushed his record to 2-0. He threw 62 pitches. He gave up just one hit, walked two and struck out eight in the five-inning game.

Moon-Stone goes the distance for 2nd win