McClain’s Baril shatters 3200 record

The McClain girls track and field team had another outstanding night Tuesday. Gene’ve Baril broke a 18-year record in the 3200-meter race, shattering the previous record set by Andrea Corbin since 2003 by 35, and the Lady Tigers won the track tri-meet over Wilmington and Washington C.H.

Baril, an exchange student from Quebec, Canada, set the new McClain 3200-meter run record in a time of 11:57.14.

“Congratulations to Gen on her outstanding performance,” McClain coach Steve Roble said.

Girls team scores were McClain 91, Wilmington 52 and Washington 42.

The McClain boys track team lost in a dual with Wilmington 83-45.

Here are all of the McClain Winners from this meet.

Following are highlights from the girls meet:

Kerrigan Pollard won the 100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles and the 100-meter dash.

In addition to the 3200, Baril also won the 1600-meter race and 800-meter races.

Lily Barnes won in the shot put and discus.

The girls 4 x 100-meter relay team of Emma Stegbauer, Luca Matesic, Ryan Butterbaugh and Iva Easter took first place.

The girls 4 x 200-meter relay team of Luca Matesic, Kaitlyn Jett, Macey McCune and Iva Easter took first place.

The girls 4 x 400-meter relay team of Iva Easter, Kaitlyn Jett, Luca Matesic and Kerigan Pollard took first place.

Following are highlights from the boys meet:

Seth Wise won in the 110-meter hurdles.

Luke Bliss won in the 300-meter hurdles.

Matt Bliss won the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes.

Lyle White won the 1600-meter run.

The boys 4 x 800-meter relay team of Andrew Newland, Nathan Ernst, Paul Bliss and Luke Bliss were winners.

McClain returns to action on Friday at the Washington Blue Lion Invitational.

Gene've Baril is pictured next to the McClain High School track and field records board where her name will soon be placed.

