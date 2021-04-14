McClain’s Baril shatters 3200 record

The McClain girls track and field team had another outstanding night Tuesday. Gene’ve Baril broke a 18-year record in the 3200-meter race, shattering the previous record set by Andrea Corbin since 2003 by 35, and the Lady Tigers won the track tri-meet over Wilmington and Washington C.H.
Baril, an exchange student from Quebec, Canada, set the new McClain 3200-meter run record in a time of 11:57.14.
“Congratulations to Gen on her outstanding performance,” McClain coach Steve Roble said.
Girls team scores were McClain 91, Wilmington 52 and Washington 42.
The McClain boys track team lost in a dual with Wilmington 83-45.
Here are all of the McClain Winners from this meet.
Following are highlights from the girls meet:
Kerrigan Pollard won the 100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles and the 100-meter dash.
In addition to the 3200, Baril also won the 1600-meter race and 800-meter races.
Lily Barnes won in the shot put and discus.
The girls 4 x 100-meter relay team of Emma Stegbauer, Luca Matesic, Ryan Butterbaugh and Iva Easter took first place.
The girls 4 x 200-meter relay team of Luca Matesic, Kaitlyn Jett, Macey McCune and Iva Easter took first place.
The girls 4 x 400-meter relay team of Iva Easter, Kaitlyn Jett, Luca Matesic and Kerigan Pollard took first place.
Following are highlights from the boys meet:
Seth Wise won in the 110-meter hurdles.
Luke Bliss won in the 300-meter hurdles.
Matt Bliss won the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes.
Lyle White won the 1600-meter run.
The boys 4 x 800-meter relay team of Andrew Newland, Nathan Ernst, Paul Bliss and Luke Bliss were winners.
McClain returns to action on Friday at the Washington Blue Lion Invitational.