McClain boys, girls win Washington C.H. Invitational

For the first time in McClain High School track and field history, the boys and girls captured first place at the same meet Friday at the eight-team Washington C.H. Invitational, according to McClain coach Steve Roble.

Boys team scores were: McClain 131.50, Zane Trace 105, Circleville 95, Jackson 81, Vinton County 77.5, Washington 73, Hillsboro 68 and Logan Elm 60.

Girls team scores were: McClain 134, Circleville 121, 3) Hillsboro 89.5, Jackson 87.5, Washington 79, Logan Elm 73, Zane Trace 61.5 and Vinton County 51.5.

The girls team finished first out of eight teams as well, scoring 135 points and winning by 18 points over the second place team.

Kerigan Pollard was the meet medalist for a second straight invitational. Here are all the winners and winning relay teams from the invitational.The boys 4 x 800 team of Andrew Newland, Luke Bliss, Paul Bliss and Logan Scales. The boys 4 x 100 team of Brandon King, Braden Wright, Seth Wise and Matt Bliss.The girls 4 x 100 team of Emma Stegbauer, Luca Matesic, Macey McCune and Iva Easter.

Lily Barnes won the shot put and discus. Seth Wise won in the 110-meter hurdles. Kerigan Pollard won in the 100-meter dash. Gene’ve Baril won in the 1600-meter race. Pollard won in the 300-meter hurdles and the 200-meter dash. Baril won in the 3200-meter race.

Camden Closson broke his own record in discus, throwing 133 feet, 9 inches.

“We placed in most of our events scoring a lot of secondary points,” Roble said. “This was a complete effort tonight from the boys and girls teams.”

For Hillsboro, the boys 4 x 200-meter relay team of Logan Weber, Anthony Richards, Maliki Porter and Kai Rickman took first place in a time of 1:35.35.

Hillsboro’s Rickman won the 200-meter dash in a time of 23.46.

Hillsboro’s Sydney Callahan won the girls long jump with a leap of 15-00.25.

Hillsboro’s Anthony Richards won the boys long jump with a leap of 20-07.

The McClain boys and girls track teams are pictured Friday after both teams took first place at the Washington C.H. Invitational.

Pollard meet medalist; Hillsboro girls 3rd, boys 7th