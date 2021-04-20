‘Cats split pair of SHAC games

The Whiteoak Wildcats picked up a 9-6 Southern Hills Athletic Conference victory last Wednesday over Peebles then fell 6-5 the next night in an SHAC matchup with Manchester.

Five guys with multiple hits has to be a good sign — 12 total. Jaycob Gross had a nice day for us offensively,” Whiteoak coach Chris Veidt said of the win against Peebles. “Luken Roades absolutely pounded the strike zone. His first strike percentage was 80 percent. Defensively, in the seventh we worked out of a jam rather impressively. Quality conference win for us.”

The five with two hits were Luken Roades, Carson Emery, Ian Griffith, David Donohoo and Gross.

On Thursday, Veidt gave the credit to Manchester.

“Their defense made the difference. Turned three double plays, made a diving catch in outfield that saved at least one run, and threw the tying run out at the plate in the fifth,” he said. “Connor Butler was outstanding today at the plate. Ian Griffith was excellent in relief and Luken Roades was very solid — offensively, defensively, and on the bases. This loss puts us one game back of first, but there is a ton of baseball left to be played and we like our chances.”

