Lady Tigers blank Blue Lions

The McClain Lady Tigers varsity softball team visited Washington High School for a Frontier Athletic Conference game with the Lady Lions Monday with McClain claiming a 4-0 victory.

The Lady Tigers scored two runs in the first inning and two runs in the third inning.

Crabtree got the win for McClain in the pitcher’s circle. She pitched seven innings with six hits, nine strikeouts and two walks.

Makenna Knisley took the loss for Washington. She pitched seven innings with four runs (two earned), six strikeouts and two walks.

For Washington, Brooklyn Foose had two hits and Kassidy Olsson, Meredith Pabst, Addison Knisley and Corynn Chrisman each had one hit.

C. McCoy led McClain with two hits and two RBI.

McClain had no errors and Washington had two.

With the result, Washington is now 4-10 overall, 1-3 in the FAC.

RHE

Mc 202 000 0 — 4 7 0

W 000 000 0 — 0 6 2

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/04/web1_MHS-logo-Reverse.jpg