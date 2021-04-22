Emery leads Wildcats to victory

The Whiteoak Wildcats picked up an 8-4 non-conference victory Wednesday over Southern Meigs at VA Memorial Stadium in Chillicothe.

With the win the Wildcats improved to 8-6 overall. They are 4-2 in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference.

“Carson Emery monster day both on the mound and at the plate,” Veidt said. “Ian Griffith and David Kennedy (had) nice offensive performances as well. Griffith solid in center field defensively. Several nice catches and relay throw to turn a doulbe play to end it. Connor Butler and Jaycob Gross continue to heat up offensively. Emery (was the) C103 player of game. Quality non conference win for us.”

Griffith and Kennedy had two hits each and Connor Butler, Jaycob Gross and Dakota Clift each had one.

