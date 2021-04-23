McClain boys win Hillsboro Invitational

The McClain track and field teams combined for a meet high 284.5 points Thursday at the eight-team Hillsboro Invitational. The Tiger boys team won the meet with 165 points. The girls finished in second place with 119 points.

“Great job and effort by both teams,” McClain coach Steve Roble said.

Here are the McClain individual winners:

Camden Closson won in the discus.

Braden Wright won in the high jump.

Matt Bliss won in the 100-meter dash.

Braden Wright won in the 400-meter dash.

Kerigan Pollard won in the 100-meter dash.

Lily Barnes won in the shot put.

The girls 4 x 100-meter of Emma Stegbauer, Luca Matesic, Macey McCune and Iva Easter also clocked the fastest time.

“The boys and girls teams had a great effort by all of our athletes. They received a ton of second and third place points; also scored in the top eight in almost every event. We are very proud of our kids’ effort,” Roble said.

Information for this story was provided by Steve Roble.

The McClain boys track and field team is pictured Thursday after winning the Hillsboro Invitational. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/04/web1_McClain-Track.jpg The McClain boys track and field team is pictured Thursday after winning the Hillsboro Invitational. Submitted photo