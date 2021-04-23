Lady Indians sprint past field at Hillsboro Invitational

The Hillsboro Lady Indians won the eight-team Hillsboro Invitational on their own track Thursday, outdistancing runner-up McClain by nearly 40 points.

Hillsboro’s Eden Edenfield was named meet medalist in the girls meet.

The Hillsboro boys finished fourth.

Girls team scores were: Hillsboro 159, McClain 119.5, Washington 83, Miami Trace 76.5, Peebles 68, Eastern Brown 56.5, Fayetteville 52.5 and Whiteoak 22.

Boys team scores were: McClain 165, Miami Trace 154.5, Whiteoak 120.5, Hillsboro 107.5, Peebles 38.5, Eastern Brown 35, Fayetteville 16, Hillsboro B 3.

Top finishers for Hillsboro were are as follows:

GIRLS

Shot Put — Dietrick (3rd): 30’4, Moberly (6th): 26’11

High Jump — Lively (2nd): 4’10, Barton (3rd): 4’8

Pole Vault — Edenfield (1st): 9’6

Long Jump — Callahan (1st): 15’9, Barton (3rd): 14’9

Discus — Dietrick (4th): 78’10, Ogden (8th): 73’5

4x800m Relay — Hillsboro (1st) – Haines, Miles, Minton, Bailey: 11:27.57

100m Hurdles — Karnes (7th): 18.67

100m Dash — Edenfield (2nd): 13.05, Browning (6th): 13.76

4x200m Relay — Hillsboro (1st) – Karnes, Callahan, Roberts, Edenfield: 1:54.05

1600m — Haines (4th): 6:12.54, Letts (5th): 6:18.53

4x100m Relay — Hillsboro (2nd) – Gilkison, Steele, Roberts, Browning: 54.14

400m Dash — Callahan (4th): 1:09.43, Scott (5th): 1:11.11

800m — Bailey (6th) – 2:52.83, Miles (7th) – 2:55.08

200m Dash — Edenfield (1st): 27.38, Browning (3rd): 28.85

3200m — Haines (2nd): 13:28.17, Letts (3rd): 13:30.89

4x400m Relay — Hillsboro (1st) – Roberts, Bailey, Callahan, Browning: 4:34.17

BOYS

High Jump — Boris (5th): 5’4

Pole Vault — Ryan (1st): 10’0

Shot Put — Burns (1st): 40’10, Whitt (2nd): 40’1

Long Jump — Richards (1st): 20’7, Porter (8th): 16’9.25

Discus — Burns (2nd): 112’11, Whitt (5th): 104’10

4x800m Relay — Hillsboro (4th) – Morgan, Stone, Rinehart, Schommer: 10:03.48

110m hurdles — Boris (5th): 20.36

100m dash — Mhanna (8th): 12.99

4x200m Relay — Hillsboro (1st) – Weber, Richards, Porter, Rickman: 1:38

4x100m Relay — Hillsboro (1st) – Weber, Richards, Porter, Rickman: 45.74

800m — Mau (6th): 2:27.54

200m — Rickman (1st): 23.41

4×400 Relay — Hillsboro (1st): Weber, Porter, Ryan, Rickman – 3:48.10

Information for this story was provided by Darci Miles.

The Hillsboro Lady Indians are pictured Thursday after easily outdistancing the field at the eight-team Hillsboro Invitational. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/04/web1_HillsboroTrack.jpg The Hillsboro Lady Indians are pictured Thursday after easily outdistancing the field at the eight-team Hillsboro Invitational. Submitted photo

Hillsboro’s Eden Edenfield named girls meet medalist