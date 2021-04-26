Barnett leads Whiteoak to 1-0 win

Behind a three-hit pitching performance from Landon Barnett, the Whiteoak Wildcats defeated visiting Manchester on Thursday, 1-0, in Southern Hills Athletic Conference action.

Whiteoak improved to 4-2 in the SHAC and 9-6 overall with the victory.

“Classic pitchers duel, one-hour and 15-minute game,” Whiteoak coach Chris Veidt said. “When it was time to compete, Landon stepped up. We turned a big double play behind him in fourth — (Luken) Roades, (Eli) Roberts, (David) Kennedy. Kennedy’s scoop prevented a run. Landon also pitched his way out of a jam in the sixth with two strikeouts with two on.”

Barnett threw 77 pitches and Manchester’s Logan Bell threw 81. Both gave up three hits.

Barnett also had Whiteoak’s only RBI, scoring Kaden Moon-Stone, who had worked a walk in the third inning.

Luken Roades and Kennedy had Whiteoak’s other hits.

“Dakota Clift continues to improve defensively,” Vedit said

Barnett was named the C103 Player of Game.

