‘Cats tied for 1st atop SHAC

FAYETTEVILLE — The Whiteoak Wildcats won their fifth straight game Tuesday and remained tied with Peebles for first place in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference with a 9-0 victory over Fayetteville.

The Wildcats improved to 6-2 in the SHAC and 11-6 overall.

“Carson Emery (was) solid for us in a pivotal start on the mound,” Whiteoak coach Chris Veidt said. “Impressive offensive output led by Connor Butler, Jaycob Gross and Eli Roberts. Solid team defense with no errors and only three freebies.”

Butler, Gross and Roberts each had two hits and Butler, Ian Griffith and Gross each had two RBIs.

Saturday at home against Ripley the Wildcats recorded an 11-1 SHAC victory.

“David Kennedy, Luken Roades, productive days at the plate,” Veidt said of the weekend win. “Landon Barnett very opportunistic as well, five of five quality at-bats and three RBIs. Defensively, very clean with no errors. Solid 4-0 week for Wildcat baseball.”

